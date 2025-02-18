Institutions Can Earn Bitcoin Yield With lstBTC While Retaining Custodian Security

Maple Finance, BitGo, Copper, and Hex Trust have partnered with Core Foundation to launch InstitutionalBitcoin, lstBTC.

What Happened: The launch of lstBTC aims to provide institutional Bitcoin holders with a yield-generating solution without requiring them to move their assets from trusted custodians. By leveraging Core blockchain's Dual Staking mechanism, this new token allows institutions to earn Bitcoin-denominated yield while keeping their holdings with custodians such as BitGo, Copper, or Hex Trust.

The key feature of IstBTC is that institutions can retain custody of their Bitcoin while still participating in yield generation. It is a fully liquid token that can be traded, transferred, or used as collateral, all while earning yield. The minting process involves depositing Bitcoin with a custodian to receive lstBTC, and upon redemption, holders get their original Bitcoin along with yield in kind.

What's Next: With over $500 billion in institutional Bitcoin sitting idle, lstBTC unlocks capital efficiency while ensuring compliance and security.

The collaboration between Core Foundation, Maple Finance, and leading custodians provides a risk-managed and scalable solution to meet the growing demand for Bitcoin yield in the institutional space.

