A daring climb of the Hollywood sign by a promoter led to a dramatic fluctuation in the value of Solana meme coin Vigilante (VIGI).

What Happened: An unidentified individual scaled the iconic Hollywood sign on Saturday, waving a flag advertising the Solana meme coin Vigilante.

The stunt resulted in a significant surge in the token’s market cap, which shot up to $3.85 million, only to crash 69% to approximately $1 million.

According to a video post, the man remained on top of the sign’s ‘D’ for about an hour before park rangers and law enforcement persuaded him to descend. Local news station KTLA later confirmed his arrest.

The flag he was waving featured the name and logo of the Vigilante token. The token was launched on Pump.fun the same day as the stunt.

The token’s market cap rose to $3.82 million but fell 71% to $1.2 million within an hour of reaching its peak, according to DEX Screener.

Why It Matters: This event marks yet another instance of meme coin team members resorting to dangerous antics to boost their token. Past incidents have included developers setting themselves on fire, live streaming drug overdoses, and animal abuse.

Vigilante has stated that the Hollywood sign stunt is merely the start of a larger marketing campaign, suggesting a future stunt that will be ten times bigger. The team has yet to respond to Decrypt’s request for comment.

