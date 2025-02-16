Crypto Analyst Predicts More Gains for Altcoin That Skyrocketed 920% in Just One Month

A significant surge is anticipated for an altcoin that has already seen a 920% increase within a month. The same analyst also shares his insights on Cardano ADA/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez expressed his bullish predictions for OnyxCoin XCN/USD, a utility token of the Onyx layer-3 blockchain. Martinez suggests that XCN, currently in a descending triangle pattern, is bracing for another significant price surge.

In technical analysis, a descending triangle is often seen as a bullish indicator if the asset’s price breaks out from above the descending trend line. At present, XCN is trading at $0.0247, a 920% rise from its January 16th low of $0.00242.

#OnyxCoin $XCN has surged 2,656% since late December and is now consolidating within a descending triangle, potentially gearing up for the next leg up! pic.twitter.com/zSAbLnOK4K — Ali (@ali_charts) February 12, 2025

Martinez also turned his focus to Cardano, stating that ADA is reflecting a pattern that previously triggered a 2,600% rally.

Also Read: Forget Dogecoin And Shiba Inu – This Altcoin Expected To Skyrocket By 116% Before End Of This Cycle

He predicts that this could soon lead to a parabolic rally for Cardano, potentially hitting a price of around $15, an estimated increase of about 1,820% from its current level.

Looking back at history, #Cardano $ADA seems to be repeating the same pattern from 2020 to 2021 at a slower pace, which could soon lead to a parabolic rally!



Go to @SimpleFXcom via my link https://t.co/GLjkpQvNJr, claim the $5,000 bonus, and get some before it's too late! pic.twitter.com/5aJn6aQjKC — Ali (@ali_charts) February 12, 2025

On the other hand, Martinez cautions that Bitcoin is encountering strong resistance at the price of $97,350. He indicates that if Bitcoin adjusts to around the $92,110 level, it could be susceptible to a sharp fall, considering the weak support below $92,110.

The most important resistance level for #Bitcoin $BTC is at $97,530. However, support below $92,110 is weak, as there's a gap between $90,000 and $70,000. pic.twitter.com/yW575BOBKk — Ali (@ali_charts) February 13, 2025

Why It Matters: The predictions made by Martinez have significant implications for the crypto market. The potential surge in OnyxCoin and Cardano could attract more investors and possibly lead to a shift in market dynamics.

However, the predicted downfall of Bitcoin could result in a market downturn, affecting investor sentiment and overall market stability.

These predictions underscore the volatile nature of the crypto market and the need for investors to stay informed and vigilant.

Read Next

Crypto Trader Says These Two Meme Coins Are Set To Spike — And Neither Of Them Are Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu

Image: Shutterstock