February 13, 2025 12:58 AM 1 min read

Nasdaq-Listed Crypto Exchange Coincheck Reports Loss Of $98 Million In Q3, Shares Tumble 7%

Follow
Comments

Coincheck Group N.V. CNCK, the holding company of leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, reported a 75% jump in revenue for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. 

What happened: The company's quarterly revenue soared to $785 million, up from $448 million disclosed in the second quarter, according to a press release.

The trading volume more than doubled to $785 million quarter-over-quarter, while customer assets increased by 72% to $6.9 billion. 

That said, Coincheck recorded a loss of $98 million during the quarter, driven by sales expenses.

See Also: Man Whose $775 Million Bitcoin Fortune Lies Buried In A Landfill Now Wants To Buy The Trash Heap

The Tokyo-headquartered firm merged with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in December to become a Nasdaq-listed company. It is one of the few companies on Wall Street with cryptocurrency trading as its core business.

Coincheck is one of Japan’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, supporting premium assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Price Action: Shares of Coincheck tumbled 7% to close at $7.030 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: 

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$43.292.51%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$96586.12-1.31%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2718.69-0.71%
CNCK Logo
CNCKCoincheck Group NV
$7.600.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsCoincheck GroupCryptocurrency ExchangeQ3 results

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved