Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Climb Higher As Inflation Volatility Eases: 'Don't See A Reason To Go Back To Lows,' Trader Says

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.95% higher ato$3.19 trillion.
- One trader predicts $100,000 soon.
Crypto markets are stabilizing and trending upward after an initial drop following the higher-than-expected COnsumer Price Inflation report.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$97,166.74
|+2.2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,679.72
|+3.4%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$193.42
|-1%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.44
|+2.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2612
|+4.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001680
|+8.4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased by 3.2% and daily active addresses grew by 2.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,866 to 10,487 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 192.3%.
- Coinglass data reports 142,147 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $310.39 million.
- IntoTheBlock data points out that the 1.6 million addresses that historically acquired 1.57 million BTC at an average price of 97,200 are now forming a resistance level. It also added that "these holders may sell near their breakeven amid market uncertainty, adding selling pressure and complicating any clear upward breakout."
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|PancakeSwap CAKE/USD
|$2.63
|+37.2%
|Sonic (CRYPTO: S)
|$0.5459
|+23.7%
|Onyxcoin XCN/USD
|$0.02332
|+11.3%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices resuming uptrend, crypto trader DonAlt predicts its Bitcoin's time to break out.
Crypto Chase explained that he is still holding Bitcoin long position from $95,600 after having survived 8 days of chop and the CPI release.
He sees prices at local resistance, but traders are looking to take profits higher.
The trader moved his stop loss to around $94,000 as local liquidity was swept and demand held, making a return to the lows unlikely.
Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin is retesting mini range and a bounce will take it back to 100,000 while Scient highlighted on Bitcoin is showing strength on a bearish news, which is a net positive outlook in the near term.
Image: Shutterstock
