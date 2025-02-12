Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Climb Higher As Inflation Volatility Eases: 'Don't See A Reason To Go Back To Lows,' Trader Says

Crypto markets are stabilizing and trending upward after an initial drop following the higher-than-expected COnsumer Price Inflation report.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,166.74 +2.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,679.72 +3.4% Solana SOL/USD $193.42 -1% XRP XRP/USD $2.44 +2.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2612 +4.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001680 +8.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased by 3.2% and daily active addresses grew by 2.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,866 to 10,487 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 192.3%.

Coinglass data reports 142,147 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $310.39 million.

IntoTheBlock data points out that the 1.6 million addresses that historically acquired 1.57 million BTC at an average price of 97,200 are now forming a resistance level. It also added that "these holders may sell near their breakeven amid market uncertainty, adding selling pressure and complicating any clear upward breakout."

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD $2.63 +37.2% Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.5459 +23.7% Onyxcoin XCN/USD $0.02332 +11.3%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices resuming uptrend, crypto trader DonAlt predicts its Bitcoin's time to break out.

Crypto Chase explained that he is still holding Bitcoin long position from $95,600 after having survived 8 days of chop and the CPI release.

He sees prices at local resistance, but traders are looking to take profits higher.

The trader moved his stop loss to around $94,000 as local liquidity was swept and demand held, making a return to the lows unlikely.

Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin is retesting mini range and a bounce will take it back to 100,000 while Scient highlighted on Bitcoin is showing strength on a bearish news, which is a net positive outlook in the near term.

Retesting mini range.



— Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) February 12, 2025

