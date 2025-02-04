Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drops As Trump's 'Crypto Czar' Announces Oversight Committee: Eric Trump Says 'Great Time' To Add ETH

Major cryptocurrencies declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a new regulatory oversight committee, with total market liquidations reaching nearly $485 million in the past 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8.15 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.96% $98,240.17 Ethereum ETH/USD -4.15% $2,735.57 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -7.19% $0.2649

What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency dropped to $97,924.27, its lowest level in the last 24 hours of trading, while the broader crypto market capitalization fell 2.92% to $3.23 trillion.

The decline coincided with newly appointed “Crypto Czar” David Sacks announcing the formation of a bipartisan, bicameral committee to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets.

Ethereum also experienced downward pressure despite social media attention from Eric Trump, who suggested on X that “it’s a great time to add $ETH.”

In my opinion, it's a great time to add $ETH. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 3, 2025

The second-largest cryptocurrency’s decline followed Dogecoin’s retreat after its 15% rally on Monday.

The market turbulence triggered significant trading activity, with over 161,000 traders facing liquidations. The total cryptocurrency open interest decreased by 5.61% to $113.45 billion, while trading volume dropped 43.19% to $194.42 billion, according to CoinGlass.

Market sentiment remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index reading 54 on Tuesday, indicating a neutral stance.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8.15 p.m. ET) Official Melania Meme (MELANIA) +11.56% $1.65 Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) +3.96% $0.01374 Hyperliquid (HYPE) +2.04 $25.55

The cryptocurrency market’s decline occurred against a backdrop of mixed traditional market performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 134.13 points, or 0.30%, closing at 44,556.04, while the S&P 500 rose 0.72% to 6,037.88.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 1.35% to 19,654.02. Dow futures showed minimal movement in after-hours trading, down just 7 points as of 8:15 p.m. EDT.

See Also: Shiba Inu Eyes 393% Rally, Dogecoin Targets 333% Gains: What’s Happening?

Analyst Notes: Leading cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital expects Bitcoin to consolidate between $98,300 and $101,000 in the near term. “Bitcoin revisited the $101k level… but failed the subsequent post-breakout retest of it into new support,” they noted.

#BTC



Bitcoin revisited the $101k level (black)



In fact, Bitcoin even Daily Closed above it, but failed the subsequent post-breakout retest of it into new support



BTC is probably going to consolidate between $98300 and $101000 for the time being$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9EPlU6XtO pic.twitter.com/UOysUdhAlr — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) February 4, 2025

Similarly, analyst Ali Martinez suggested Bitcoin is trading within a broader range between $90,900 and $108,500, with no clear directional trend.

#Bitcoin $BTC is consolidating between $90,900 and $108,500. Until we see a clear breakout beyond this range, the trend direction remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/JRyk9dLjlw — Ali (@ali_charts) February 4, 2025

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe offered a contrarian view regarding Ethereum’s prospects following Eric Trump’s comments, stating, “The most hated trade is usually the best trade to take. If Trump bets massively on $ETH, it’s almost foolish to not follow that route at these valuations.”

The most hated trade is usually the best trade to take.



If Trump bets massively on $ETH, it's almost foolish to not follow that route at these valuations. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 4, 2025

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.