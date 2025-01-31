Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Pull Back On Trump Tariff Announcement, Ethereum Hanging On

Zinger Key Points
- The global crypto market cap is down 2.4% to $3.5 trillion following Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
- One trader believes Bitcoin needs a "god candle" to rally, while another warns that failing to hold a key level could lead to a drop.
Cryptocurrency markets are under pressure on Friday after President Trump's tariff announcement.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$101,924.10
|-3.6%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,310.99
|+1.5%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$228.96
|-4.7%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$3.01
|-4.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.3245
|-3.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000187
|-0.6%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 3.6% and daily active addresses growing by 4.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,871 to 12,089 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 1,118.7%.
- Coinglass data reports 102,855 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $253.97 million.
Notable Developments:
- MicroStrategy Prices Preferred Stock Offering At $80 Per Share, Seeks $563M To Buy Bitcoin
- Grayscale Introduces Dogecoin Trust For Institutional Investors
- Elon Musk’s Father Launches ‘Musk It’ Meme Coin To Fund New Think Tank
- Anthony Pompliano: Countries Secretly Accumulating Bitcoin, 2025 Could Be ‘Fun’
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD
|$0.9181
|-23.5%
|SPX6900 SPX/USD
|$1.21
|-8.2%
|Onyxoin XCN/USD
|$0.03264
|-7.8%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping, crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa predicts that one “god candle” is needed for Bitcoin to reverse its decline.
Meanwhile, Ansem cautioned traders after Bitcoin faced rejection from range highs.
More Crypto Online explained that Bitcoin remains in a wave 4 support zone, with the $101,729 level acting as a key support—losing this level could signal a deeper pullback.
Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin has formed a strong supply cluster around $98,000 after 45 days of high-volume trading in the $94,000–$101,000 range, reinforcing this zone as a critical support in corrections and resistance in rallies.
Rekt Capital pointed out that Bitcoin might be retesting a post-breakout structure, with a daily close above the diagonal confirming strength, while failure could send prices back to the $101,000 range low.
Image: Shutterstock
