Pepe Coin Jumps 10%, Is 'Going To Retire Many Young Men This Quarter,' Trader Says

Pepe PEPE/USD has surged 10% on Friday, catching traders' attention, who believe the meme coin is gearing up for a major rebound.

‘Dogecoin millionaire‘ Glauber Contessoto shared that PEPE has been his easiest trade yet, turning $100,000 into $130,000 in just three days.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001453 $6.1billion +10.6% -7.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3398 $50 billion +0.7% -6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001951 $11.5 billion +3.6% -4%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader MaxBecauseBTC doubled down on his bullish stance, claiming PEPE is "going to retire many young men this quarter."

Believe in something 🐸$PEPE is going to retire many young men this quarter. pic.twitter.com/FXMwIfvuEu — Max (@MaxBecauseBTC) January 31, 2025

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that Pepe's 3-day chart triggered a buy signal on the sequential indicator appearing at a crucial support level.

If PEPE holds above $0.0001268, a rebound toward the 50-day EMA at $0.0001479 is likely. If it falls below $0.0001268, a deeper correction toward the 200-day EMA at $0.0000771 could follow.

The wide gap between support and the 200-day EMA increases risk, making this a high-exposure trade.

Martinez emphasized that $0.0001268 is the key level to watch for traders positioning for a move higher.

Statistics: Despite the price jump, Pepe's large transaction volume and daily active addresses have declined, signaling mixed momentum.

IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe's large transaction volume and daily active addresses declined by 39.6% and 7.6%, respectively.

Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 468 to 282.

