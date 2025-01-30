Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain Momentum Ahead Of Weekend As Bulls Eye Profitable February

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 4.4% higher to $3.6 trillion with BTC chasing prior all-time highs.
- One trader says February and March should be highly profitable for Bitcoin bulls.
Cryptocurrency markets are rising on Thursday, fueled by positive developments in the broader market and a 25-basis point rate cut announced by the European Central Bank.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$105,646.53
|+1.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,271.23
|+4.4%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$240.29
|+2.7%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$3.13
|+1.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.3344
|+1.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000188
|+1.8%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 27.9% and daily active addresses up by 1.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,724 to 10,871 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 204%.
- Coinglass data reports 86,192 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $248.25 million
- Glassnode data shows Bitcoin balance on exchanges dropped to 2.7 million BTC from 3.1 million in July 2024. While the drop is usually due to investor withdrawals, the current decline is due to coins moving into ETF custodian wallets.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|JasmyCoin JASMY/USD
|$0.03262
|+31.6%
|MANTRA OM/USD
|$5.66
|+25.3%
|DeXe DEXE/USD
|$20.63
|+20.4%
Trader Notes: Despite Bitcoin prices crossing the $105,000 mark, crypto trader Ali Martinez predicts a sell signal on the 4-hour chart, expecting a price correction.
Meanwhile, Crypto Bully observes that Bitcoin is grinding higher on lower volume but is slowing near previous highs with just one day left before the weekend.
He advises waiting patiently for major swings.
Crypto trader Nachi notes that the FOMC had little impact on the market, as expected.
With Trump and central banks continuing to accumulate Bitcoin, he sees this as a Bitcoin-driven season, reinforcing the bullish outlook for February and March.
He projects that Bitcoin is in the first wave of wave 3, eyeing a breakout above $110,000 and a push past $120,000 in February.
