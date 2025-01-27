Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Thrive In Q1, Prominent Trader Says

Despite Bitcoin BTC/USD dipping below the $100,000 mark on Monday, prominent cryptocurrency traders remain positioned for upside for the first quarter of 2025.

What Happened: Widely-followed trader Smiley Capital on X disclosed his heavy allocation to crypto since early 2023.

In a detailed post on Friday, he shared that he has shifted strategies, focusing more on trading and short-to-medium-term opportunities due to increasing market fluctuations.

Additionally, the trader rotated more into altcoins, assuming the main altcoin movie is imminent.

He added that BTC has seen a major move from $15,000 to $108,000, but before a prolonged distribution stage he predicts a final push of 50%-75% from current prices.

The trader has strong conviction in Solana SOL/USD outperforming Ethereum ETH/USD and that outperforming Bitcoin.

He sees more than $7,000 for Ethereum, with BTC at $120,000-$140,000 and Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $1.5 to $2.

Smiley also reiterated his confidence in his positions, having entered Bitcoin at $20,000 in January 2023, and expects substantial gains before planning his exit strategies.

Also Read: Trump Signs Executive Order On Crypto, Bitcoin Reserve To Be ‘Evaluated’

What's Next: The trader predicts artificial intelligence to dominate as the best-performing sector, though meme coins might rival it due to higher market caps despite challenges from token dilution.

He predicts a strong market period from February to May, offering lucrative opportunities while a quieter summer with emerging narratives, potential corrections, and attrition in altcoins.

The trader warns of the possibility of significant 50% drawdowns, urging caution despite optimism.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock