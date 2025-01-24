Is Ethereum Coming Back Thanks To Donald Trump? '$5,000 By March,' Trader Vows

Ethereum ETH/USD is rallying amid a combination of improved scalability developments, accumulation by wallets connected to the Trump family and growing optimism among traders.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,390.73
|$408.6 billion
|+3.6%
|-1.5%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$106,031.95
|$2.1 trillion
|+0.3%
|+1.2%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$3.16
|$181.9 billion
|+0.09%
|-2.8%
Trader Notes: Trader Cold Blooded Shiller predicts Ethereum will hit $5,000 by March, noting the altcoin is breaking into new territory after months of consolidation.
Jelle highlighted a nearly four-year bullish pennant formation on Ethereum's chart, suggesting a breakout is imminent.
He noted that with Trump-related wallets reportedly buying ETH heavily, it could signal insider confidence in Ethereum's long-term potential.
CrediBULL Crypto emphasized the clean high-timeframe price action on ETH's chart, typically a precursor to significant reversals. He projects Ethereum reaching $10,000 minimum during this cycle, with $20,000 as a realistic target.
Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Ethereum's large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 21.4% and 0.9%, respectively, in single day.
Exchanges netflows widened by 31.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 7,327 to 9,413 in a day.
Coinglass data shows open interest spiked 5.9% to $32.8 billion, reaching almost all-time highs. Derivative trading volume expanded by 50.2%.
Reports indicate Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial recently expanded its existing ETH holdings of 55,625 ETH, with a new purchase of 3,079 ETH, worth $10 million, bringing the total to over 58,000 ETH.
Trump wallets are reportedly staking millions of ETH, a move seen as a strong endorsement of Ethereum's long-term value.
Community News: Ethereum's creator, Vitalik Buterin, announced initiatives to address challenges in both Layer-1 (L1) and Layer-2 (L2) scalability. Key proposals include:
- More data blobs: Enhancing Ethereum's ability to handle higher throughput on the main chain.
- Advancing L2s: Continuing to strengthen the technical and social frameworks for Layer-2 solutions.
