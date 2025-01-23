Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Flat Despite President Trump Signing Crypto Executive Order

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped slightly, down 0.4% to $3.6 trillion.
- One trader highlights Bitcoin’s move above $107,250 as critical, while another believes BTC won’t peak until it reaches $166,000.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways after a volatile Thursday that saw President Trump sign a crypto-related executive order.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$103,650
|-0.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,268
|+0.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$248.26
|-5.6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$3.10
|-2.1%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.3484
|-3.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001978
|-2.6%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 8.2% and daily active addresses falling by 6.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 13,808 to 12,074 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 4.4%.
- Coinglass data reports 130,379 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $335.74 million.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that capital inflows into the cryptocurrency market have declined by 63.3% to $43.37 billion since Dec. 10. He believes that this suggests a slowdown in market participation and liquidity.
Notable Developments:
- Donald Trump Has ‘More Than 50%’ Of Net Worth In Crypto, Will Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Anthony Pompliano Predicts
- ‘Crypto Senator Lummis’ To Chair Senate Banking Digital Assets Subcommittee: Is The Bitcoin Reserve On Its Way?
- Sam Altman-Founded Worldcoin Network Rallies, Defying Bitcoin and Ethereum Decline, Amid OpenAI’s Role in Project Stargate
- Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Attract Record Inflows Despite Market Volatility, Policy Uncertainty
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD
|$1.47
|-26%
|ai16z AI/USD
|$0.8975
|-19.5%
|SPX6900 SPX/USD
|$1.26
|-13.9%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices relatively flat, crypto trader Seth highlighted that Bitcoin is currently at a key resistance level.
He believes breaking this level could trigger a major pump, remarking that "BTC will salute its new President."
More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin remains in a sideways range despite today's slight upward move.
Patience is critical until the breakout direction becomes clear.
Crypto trader BitQuant dismissed claims that Bitcoin has already topped or will peak below $166,000, arguing that such predictions underestimate BTC's potential.
He warned that skeptics risk missing out on substantial gains, even if corrections occur along the way.
Another trader remains bullish, anticipating new all-time highs soon.
While consolidation above $98,000 may continue, Scient emphasized that holding $99,000 on the 1D chart signals no bearish trends.
He wonders why the crypto timeline is calling for a top in this environment.
