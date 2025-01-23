Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Flat Despite President Trump Signing Crypto Executive Order

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways after a volatile Thursday that saw President Trump sign a crypto-related executive order.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,650 -0.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,268 +0.3% Solana SOL/USD $248.26 -5.6% XRP XRP/USD $3.10 -2.1% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3484 -3.1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001978 -2.6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 8.2% and daily active addresses falling by 6.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 13,808 to 12,074 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 4.4%.

Coinglass data reports 130,379 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $335.74 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that capital inflows into the cryptocurrency market have declined by 63.3% to $43.37 billion since Dec. 10. He believes that this suggests a slowdown in market participation and liquidity.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.47 -26% ai16z AI/USD $0.8975 -19.5% SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.26 -13.9%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices relatively flat, crypto trader Seth highlighted that Bitcoin is currently at a key resistance level.

He believes breaking this level could trigger a major pump, remarking that "BTC will salute its new President."

More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin remains in a sideways range despite today's slight upward move.

Patience is critical until the breakout direction becomes clear.

$BTC: While there was a nice move to the upside today, the price is still caught in a sideways range. A break below the yellow D-wave now would shift probabilities towards the yellow scenario. A break above $107,250 would confirm the blue scenario further. The manner in which the… pic.twitter.com/24C4WkuR4J — More Crypto Online (@Morecryptoonl) January 23, 2025

Crypto trader BitQuant dismissed claims that Bitcoin has already topped or will peak below $166,000, arguing that such predictions underestimate BTC's potential.

He warned that skeptics risk missing out on substantial gains, even if corrections occur along the way.

Another trader remains bullish, anticipating new all-time highs soon.

While consolidation above $98,000 may continue, Scient emphasized that holding $99,000 on the 1D chart signals no bearish trends.

He wonders why the crypto timeline is calling for a top in this environment.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

