Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Post-Inauguration Tuesday

Tuesday’s surge in cryptocurrency markets coincides with a wave of ETF filings submitted to the SEC within 24 hours of the Donald Trump administration taking office.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,106.40 +3.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,335.10 +0.1% Solana SOL/USD $252.85 +2.7% XRP XRP/USD $3.19 +2.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3841 +7.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002102 +2.2%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 35.8% and daily active addresses up by 7.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,057 to 16,250 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 67.9%.

Coinglass data reports 152,371 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $340.35 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- ai16z AI/USD $1.12 +31.6% Hyperliquid HYPE/USD $24.21 +16.5% Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.6077 +!3.2%

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online observed that Bitcoin’s move to $106,000 indicates a potential reversal attempt.

A breakout above $109,330 would confirm the upside development, supporting further price increases.

Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin is now testing the range high for a breakout.

He predicts that a daily close above $106,000, followed by a successful post-breakout retest, could lead to a historic rally toward new all-time highs.

#BTC



The confluent support area (green circle) has indeed acted as a floor that has enabled consolidation within the $101k-$106k range



Bitcoin is once again challenging the Range High for a breakout attempt from the range



Daily Close above the $106k resistance followed by a… https://t.co/yVdb5SnGr5 pic.twitter.com/xMY06O7675 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 21, 2025

Crypto trader George sees Bitcoin’s price action as increasingly promising.

The lack of bearish continuation currently signals bullish potential, and if momentum builds, Bitcoin could experience aggressive acceleration soon.

