January 21, 2025 3:26 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Post-Inauguration Tuesday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Tuesday’s surge in cryptocurrency markets coincides with a wave of ETF filings submitted to the SEC within 24 hours of the Donald Trump administration taking office.  

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,106.40+3.3%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,335.10+0.1%
Solana SOL/USD $252.85+2.7%
XRP XRP/USD $3.19+2.2%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3841+7.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002102+2.2%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 35.8% and daily active addresses up by 7.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,057 to 16,250 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 67.9%.
  • Coinglass data reports 152,371 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $340.35 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
ai16z AI/USD $1.12+31.6%
Hyperliquid HYPE/USD $24.21+16.5%
Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.6077+!3.2%

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online observed that Bitcoin’s move to $106,000 indicates a potential reversal attempt.

A breakout above $109,330 would confirm the upside development, supporting further price increases.

Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin is now testing the range high for a breakout.

He predicts that a daily close above $106,000, followed by a successful post-breakout retest, could lead to a historic rally toward new all-time highs.

Crypto trader George sees Bitcoin’s price action as increasingly promising.

The lack of bearish continuation currently signals bullish potential, and if momentum builds, Bitcoin could experience aggressive acceleration soon.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

