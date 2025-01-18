Odds of US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Under Trump Skyrocket as BTC Nears $106,000

Zinger Key Points
- US Bitcoin reserve odds hit 70% as crypto community anticipates a strategic move by the new administration.
- Bitcoin's price fluctuates near $106K amid speculation over US government's potential pivot on cryptocurrency.
As Bitcoin BTC/USD nears the $106,000 mark, the probability of the U.S. establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve has surged to an all-time high of 70%.
What Happened: Well-known venture capitalist and Bitcoin enthusiast Anthony Pompliano shared data indicating a significant increase in the likelihood of incoming president Donald Trump creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve in 2025.
This information was shared as Bitcoin briefly hit the $106,000 mark before experiencing a minor pullback. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $103,120 per coin, marking a 2.71% decline within several hours.
The speculation surrounding the new presidential administration’s plans to approve the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve has been a key factor in the cryptocurrency’s recent price surge.
Another significant factor driving Bitcoin’s price is the upcoming inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has also recently received court permission to sell 69,370 BTC seized from a Silk Road hacker in 2020.
The sale could net the US government over $7 billion, but many in the crypto community hope President Trump will prevent the sale and retain the Bitcoin for the proposed strategic reserve.
Why It Matters: The establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve by the US government would be a significant endorsement for the cryptocurrency, potentially driving its value even higher.
The move would also mark a shift in the government’s stance towards cryptocurrencies, which have been viewed with skepticism by some regulators.
The potential sale of the seized Bitcoin by the DOJ could also have a significant impact on the market. If the sale goes ahead, it could flood the market with Bitcoin, potentially driving down the price.
