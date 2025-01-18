Odds of US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Under Trump Skyrocket as BTC Nears $106,000

As Bitcoin BTC/USD nears the $106,000 mark, the probability of the U.S. establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve has surged to an all-time high of 70%.

What Happened: Well-known venture capitalist and Bitcoin enthusiast Anthony Pompliano shared data indicating a significant increase in the likelihood of incoming president Donald Trump creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve in 2025.

This information was shared as Bitcoin briefly hit the $106,000 mark before experiencing a minor pullback. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $103,120 per coin, marking a 2.71% decline within several hours.

The speculation surrounding the new presidential administration’s plans to approve the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve has been a key factor in the cryptocurrency’s recent price surge.

The odds of a strategic bitcoin reserve just hit an all-time high of 70%. pic.twitter.com/A1ZjppwKQj — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) January 18, 2025

Another significant factor driving Bitcoin’s price is the upcoming inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20.

Also Read: Analyst Warns of Bitcoin's Uncertain Future Amid Key Support Breakdown: ‘It Could Get Ugly'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has also recently received court permission to sell 69,370 BTC seized from a Silk Road hacker in 2020.

The sale could net the US government over $7 billion, but many in the crypto community hope President Trump will prevent the sale and retain the Bitcoin for the proposed strategic reserve.

Why It Matters: The establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve by the US government would be a significant endorsement for the cryptocurrency, potentially driving its value even higher.

The move would also mark a shift in the government’s stance towards cryptocurrencies, which have been viewed with skepticism by some regulators.

The potential sale of the seized Bitcoin by the DOJ could also have a significant impact on the market. If the sale goes ahead, it could flood the market with Bitcoin, potentially driving down the price.

Read Next

Massive $903 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stirs Crypto Market: What’s Happening?

Image: Shutterstock