EXCLUSIVE: Will Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or XRP Gain More On Trump's Inauguration Day? 41% Pick This Crypto

The cryptocurrency sector is optimistic of what is to come with Donald Trump serving as the next president. Optimism comes as many cryptocurrencies have hit all-time highs since Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

A new Benzinga reader poll predicts which cryptocurrency could have the best return early in Trump's presidency.

What Happened: Trump will be sworn in as the next president of the United States on Monday, marking his second non-consecutive term as the leader of the country.

The stock market will be closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal holiday.

While investors won't be able to buy and sell stocks that could be mentioned individually or part of sectors that are highlighted during Trump's inauguration speech, the cryptocurrency market will be open.

"Which crypto will pump the most on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day?" Benzinga recently asked readers.

Here were the results:

XRP Token XRP : 41%

: 41% Bitcoin BTC/USD : 35%

: 35% Dogecoin DOGE/USD : 14%

: 14% None, Crypto Will Crash : 7%

: 7% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD : 4%

The winner of the poll was XRP Token, which is one of the top gaining cryptocurrencies over the last year. XRP, which is from Ripple Labs, has been in the spotlight a lot recently, including thanks to a visit by Ripple executives to meet with Trump.

The poll saw only 7% of readers predict that cryptocurrency would crash on Monday, which could end up being the result of sell the news as cryptos trade higher ahead of Monday.

If Trump announces cryptocurrency related initiatives on Monday, the sector could see strength, but likewise cryptos could fall if he minimizes the sector in his speech.

Why It's Important: Benzinga readers have selected XRP and Bitcoin as winners in several polls, which won't make the latest results a huge surprise.

An early December 2024 poll asked Benzinga readers if any of several hand-picked cryptocurrencies would outperform XRP in 2025.

The results were:

Bitcoin: 28%

Solana: 15%

Dogecoin: 13%

Ethereum: 10%

Shiba Inu: 10%

Hedera: 1%

None of the Above: 24%

Bitcoin won the poll with 28% of readers believing the leading cryptocurrency will outperform the other options in 2025.

Ranking second in the poll was None of the Above, which means 24% of readers think XRP will outperform the other six cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin in 2025.

Here are the current returns of the cryptocurrencies in the new poll:

XRP: 1-Month +32.0%, 1-Year +478.1%

BTC: 1-Month: -1.6%, 1-Year +145.3%

DOGE: 1-Month +3.5%, 1-Year +414.9%

SHIB: 1-Month -0.9%, 1-Year +155.1%

XRP and Dogecoin have already had huge one-year gains and XRP is up significantly over the last month, which could make any additional gains on Monday icing on the cake as more eyes are on the cryptocurrency sector in 2025.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Jan. 16, 2025 through Jan. 17, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 107 adults.