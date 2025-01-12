Bitcoin's Supercycle, Crypto's Capitol Breakthrough, And More: This Week In Crypto

The past week was a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency world. From predictions of a Bitcoin BTC/USD supercycle to a groundbreaking Senate subcommittee on digital assets, the crypto landscape is buzzing with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped the crypto market over the weekend.
Bitcoin Supercycle on the Horizon?
Economist and trader Alex Kruger has expressed a bullish outlook on Bitcoin, despite the cryptocurrency currently trading 13% below its all-time high. Kruger attributes this optimism to the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January 2024, which he suggests may alter Bitcoin's traditional four-year halving cycles.
Crypto’s Capitol Hill Breakthrough
In a significant development, the Senate Banking Committee announced the creation of its first-ever subcommittee dedicated to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. This move signifies a shift in the political landscape, indicating a broader acceptance and integration of digital currencies into the mainstream of U.S. governance.
Bitcoin’s Q1 Prospects
Despite Bitcoin’s struggle between $90,000 and $100,000, analysts and traders remain upbeat about its prospects in the first quarter of 2025. Asymmetric Fund CEO Joe McCann shared his "tactical short-term bearish" outlook for the cryptocurrency market but remains optimistic about Q1 as a seasonally profitable period.
Scaramucci’s Crypto Strategy
Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, revealed his take-profit strategy for cryptocurrencies. He stated that he would not sell his Bitcoin but rather target altcoins such as Solana (SOL/USD) in the long run.
Unfortunate Bitcoin Loss
James Howells, known for accidentally discarding a hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin, suffered a setback in his quest to reclaim his fortune. A high court ruling dismissed Howells' legal claim to recover the hard drive, citing no "reasonable grounds" for bringing the claim and "no realistic prospect" of winning it.
