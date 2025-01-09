January 9, 2025 3:46 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses: 'Proper Move' Possibly Only By The End Of January, Trader Warns

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.9% lower at $3.25 trillion amid multiple broader factors impacting BTC prices.
  • One trader marks $91,000 as a key level to hold to avoid a further fall.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower amid looming tensions of reduced expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and a potential massive BTC sell-off from the U.S. government.

CryptocurrencyPrice   24-Hour Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $91,400-2.7%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,172-3.2%
Solana SOL/USD $182.4-6.5%
XRP XRP/USD $2.28-1.4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3181-6.3%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002088-1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 7.6% and daily active addresses remaining relatively flat. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,613 to 11,991 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 5.5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 116,166 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $347.45 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.05-22.9%
Ai16z AI/USD $1.36-21.3%
Hyperliquid HYPE/USD $19.3-17.4%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping for the third consecutive day of the week, CryptoQuant Founder and CEO Ki Young Ju noted that Bitcoin will stay in a bull cycle as long as capital flows in.

Another crypto trader, Rekt Capital, highlighted that Bitcoin has dropped to the lower end of its $91,000-$101,165 range.

To prevent further decline and extend the current corrective phase, it needs to maintain support at the $91,000 range low.

Daan Crypto Trades expects a slow start for Bitcoin, with a proper move possibly taking until the end of January.

He is watching a triangle/pennant pattern to identify a potential breakout from the current consolidation.

While the outlook for Q1 remains generally positive, the beginning of the year is often choppy.

Referring to last year’s price action, the trader notes that after topping in early January 2024, Bitcoin bottomed by the 23rd and surged in February and March, indicating how quickly sentiment and price can shift.

