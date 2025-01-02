XRP Price Surges 9%: What Is Going On With Ripple?

XRP XRP/USD is surging on Thursday, driven by positive community developments and notable whale movements.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.43 $139.4 billion +8.9% +11.5% Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,254.11 $1.92 trillion +3.8% +0.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,471.67 $418.4 billion +4.5% +3.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Credibull Crypto commented "so far, so good" on the price surge, targeting the highs set by XRP in November.

Blue zone tapped as expected and a beautiful reaction off of it after.



So far so good.$XRP https://t.co/R8YQvesfrA pic.twitter.com/YGoEWpe9sR — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) January 1, 2025

Captain Faibik projected a bullish rally of another 50%, targeting a price of $3.66.

Statistics: Whale Alert data shows 300 million XRP, worth $649.8 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to Ripple.

Another major transfer of 500 million XRP, worth $1.07 billion, was unlocked from escrow at unknown wallet.

The enterprise behind the Ripple payment protocol and exchange network, initiated this transfer.

Another transaction shows 30 million XRP, worth $64 million, was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitthumb.

Crypto trader Ali Martinez noted whales having purchased 360 million XRP in the past 48 hours.

Whales bought 360 million $XRP in the past 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/w9OnuOK2x1 — Ali (@ali_charts) January 2, 2025

Whale activity has sparked curiosity among traders and fueled optimism for XRP, with the altcoin’s open interest surging by 27.2% in just one day, reaching $2.5 billion.

According to Coinglass, derivatives trading volume skyrocketed by 195.4%, climbing to $12.19 billion.

Community News: Following the approval of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, community news have been buzzing with bullish rumors.

The Crypto Times speculates that nearly 80% of Japanese banks plan to adopt XRP by 2025, though the outlet did not cite a source for this figure.

A Binance community article mused that Ripple picking up the $300 trillion in global cross-border payments could cause XRP’s price to reach $5,769.

While XRP's integration into Ripple products solidifies its reputation in the cross-border payments market, this target is mere speculation and should more be taken as an indicator of bullish sentiment than as tangible development.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock