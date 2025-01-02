XRP Price Surges 9%: What Is Going On With Ripple?

XRP XRP/USD is surging on Thursday, driven by positive community developments and notable whale movements.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.43
|$139.4 billion
|+8.9%
|+11.5%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$97,254.11
|$1.92 trillion
|+3.8%
|+0.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,471.67
|$418.4 billion
|+4.5%
|+3.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Credibull Crypto commented "so far, so good" on the price surge, targeting the highs set by XRP in November.
Captain Faibik projected a bullish rally of another 50%, targeting a price of $3.66.
Statistics: Whale Alert data shows 300 million XRP, worth $649.8 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to Ripple.
Another major transfer of 500 million XRP, worth $1.07 billion, was unlocked from escrow at unknown wallet.
The enterprise behind the Ripple payment protocol and exchange network, initiated this transfer.
Another transaction shows 30 million XRP, worth $64 million, was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitthumb.
Crypto trader Ali Martinez noted whales having purchased 360 million XRP in the past 48 hours.
Whale activity has sparked curiosity among traders and fueled optimism for XRP, with the altcoin’s open interest surging by 27.2% in just one day, reaching $2.5 billion.
According to Coinglass, derivatives trading volume skyrocketed by 195.4%, climbing to $12.19 billion.
Community News: Following the approval of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, community news have been buzzing with bullish rumors.
The Crypto Times speculates that nearly 80% of Japanese banks plan to adopt XRP by 2025, though the outlet did not cite a source for this figure.
A Binance community article mused that Ripple picking up the $300 trillion in global cross-border payments could cause XRP’s price to reach $5,769.
While XRP's integration into Ripple products solidifies its reputation in the cross-border payments market, this target is mere speculation and should more be taken as an indicator of bullish sentiment than as tangible development.
