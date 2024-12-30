Trump-Backed Platform's Pick, Year's Chart Topper: 6 New Cryptos Added To Grayscale's 'Top 20' List With Growth Potential In Q1 2025

Leading digital asset manager Grayscale Investments broadened its Top 20 list of cryptocurrencies on Monday by adding six new tokens with strong growth potential for the upcoming quarter.

What Happened: Grayscale added Layer-1 blockchain token Hyperliquid (HYPE), decentralized stablecoin protocol Ethena ENA/USD, AI agent creator Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), decentralized exchange Jupiter JUP/USD, liquid staking protocol Jito JTO/USD, and decentralized data network Grass (GRASS) to the list, which it publishes every quarter.

Interestingly, VIRTUAL has been the market’s best performer in 2024, with year-to-date gains of 26043%. Additionally, ENA has been heavily accumulated by President-elect Donald Trump-backed platform World Liberty Financial.

The asset manager said it considered metrics like network adoption, upcoming catalysts, sustainability of fundamentals, token valuation, token supply inflation, and potential tail risks for the inclusion.

Grayscale added that the focus was on assets that touched on themes like the U.S. election and its potential impact on cryptocurrency regulation, decentralized AI technology, and growth in the Solana SOL/USD ecosystem.

The ‘Top 20’ list consisted of a diversified set of assets spanning different cryptocurrency sectors, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Chainlink LINK/USD, and Uniswap UNI/USD.

Why It Matters: This decision by Grayscale Research comes in the wake of a transformative forecast for the cryptocurrency industry in 2025. According to a study by Galaxy Research, the industry is set for significant advances in adoption, infrastructure, and regulatory clarity.

The research predicted Bitcoin to surpass $150,000 in the first half of 2025, potentially reaching or exceeding $185,000 by the fourth quarter.

The inclusion of these new tokens implied the growing potential of assets tied to decentralized finance and AI, as well as the weight attached to assets that provide utility.

Price Action: At the time of writing, all of these new entrants to the ‘Top 20’ list were down in the 24-hour period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

