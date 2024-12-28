In a recent forecast, Anthony Pompliano, founder of Morgan Creek Capital, anticipates a significant upswing for Bitcoin BTC/USD and the broader crypto market in 2025.

What Happened: Pompliano, a prominent crypto advocate, asserts that digital assets are gaining traction in the conventional finance sector, which will act as a key driver in 2025.

Recently on Fox Business, Pompliano said, “I think the big story of 2025 is going to be that crypto has now grown up and is part of the traditional financial system.”

He further emphasized that Bitcoin will continue to dominate the crypto sphere, with the majority of capital influx from the traditional sector being directed towards Bitcoin.

“I think that Bitcoin is the king and will remain the king. Most of the capital flows from the traditional world are going into Bitcoin. There are going to be other assets that enter into the market, you obviously see the Ethereum ETH/USD ETF get approved and you'll probably see others get approved as well,” he said during the interview.

Pompliano also pointed out that the case for any crypto other than Bitcoin is essentially a technological one, drawing parallels to the choice between tech behemoths such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

“The argument for anything other than Bitcoin is a very different one, it's a technology argument. It's no different than trying to pick between Google, Amazon, and Facebook. The Bitcoin argument is much more akin to ‘Do I want to protect my purchasing power?’"

Despite the recent declaration by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. is legally prohibited from holding BTC as a reserve asset, Pompliano maintains a positive outlook for Bitcoin’s future. At the time of the report, Bitcoin was trading at $94,108, reflecting a 2.1% drop on the day.

Why It Matters: Pompliano’s forecast comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are increasingly being recognized and adopted by traditional financial institutions.

This growing acceptance, coupled with technological advancements in the crypto space, is expected to fuel the predicted surge in 2025.

Despite regulatory hurdles, such as the recent statement by the Fed Chair, the optimism surrounding Bitcoin and other digital assets remains high, indicating a promising future for the crypto market.

