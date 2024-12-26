All Vitalik Buterin Wanted For Xmas Was A Hippopotamus — Ethereum Co-Founder Is Now The Adoptive Father Of Viral Sensation Moo Deng

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin said Thursday that he has adopted baby hippo “Moo Deng,” donating a significant amount for the adorable creature and her family.

What happened: In an X post, Buterin called himself the "adoptive father" of Moo Deng and vowed to provide financial assistance for the pygmy whose cute antics have broken the internet.

Buterin set aside 88 Ether, worth $296,785, for Moo Deng and assured that he would donate more in the future.

"May they live long and prosper," the cryptocurrency entrepreneur said.

Thanks for the warm welcome to the family and your work for wild animals!



I'm happy to be adoptive father to Moo Deng as she grows up over the next 2y and support her with my 10M THB donation, maybe more as I set aside 88 ETH for🦛+ frens. May they live long and prosper🖖🏻 pic.twitter.com/l24vPybhTi — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 26, 2024

Buterin’s generous gesture was a token of gratitude to Thailand and its people for their hospitality, according to a letter released by Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where Moo Deng is housed.

Buterin stated in his letter that he received great hospitality in the country, particularly recognizing the support for Ethereum events.

"What better way to do than through a Christmas present to someone who is dear to all Thai people, Moo Deng, and who has become one of the most unexpected and important Thai celebrities on the world stage," Buterin said, offering gratitude.

Why It Matters: Buterin has shown his philanthropic side on several occasions in the past, including donating billions of dollars worth of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD for COVID relief in India and sending generous amounts to animal charities around the world.

He has supported the charitable aspect of meme coins, where a portion of the supply can be used for the needy.

As for Moo Deng, her popularity even spawned a meme coin, Moo Deng (MOODENG), worth $273 million in market capitalization. The Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin has exploded a staggering 368824% in value since launch in September.

Price Action: At the time of writing, MOODENG was exchanging hands at $0.2766, largely unchanged in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

