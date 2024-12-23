Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Quiet Monday, Trader Predicts 'Choppy' Price Action Until 2025

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2024 2:05 PM | 3 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.4% lower to $3.26 trillion.
  • One trader predicts choppy trade until new year, another marks losing $90,000 as a key support level.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on a low-volume Monday.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $92,996.64-3.2%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,313.40-0.3%
Solana SOL/USD $184.82+0.9%
XRP XRP/USD $2.16-4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3108-2.5%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002168  -1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 20.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.02%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,435 to 7,495 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 246.9%.
  • Coinglass data reports 100,183 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $293.65 million.
  • Santiment data shows number of non-empty wallets for Bitcoin increased 27% in the past two years, while Ethereum reported a 47% surge.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD $2.69+14.2%
Aave AAVE/USD $352.99+13.8%
FTX Token FTT/USD $3.19 +8.6%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin’s price decline continued into the final week’s opening, with CoinDesk Senior Analyst James Van Straten warning that if Bitcoin loses the critical $90,000 support level, it could drop to $75,000 due to limited support in that range. This would represent a 30% pullback within the ongoing bull market.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that Bitcoin’s end-of-year price action is typically choppy, and this year is no exception. He expects this volatility to persist until the new year, after which liquidity is likely to return, paving the way for stronger moves.

Meanwhile, The Kobeissi Letter pointed out that Bitcoin’s recent rally might be due for a correction. Historically, Bitcoin prices lag global money supply by about 10 weeks. With the money supply recently dropping by $4.1 trillion, the trend suggests Bitcoin could decline by up to $20,000 in the coming weeks, signaling a pause in its red-hot rally.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved