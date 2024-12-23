Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Quiet Monday, Trader Predicts 'Choppy' Price Action Until 2025

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on a low-volume Monday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $92,996.64 -3.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,313.40 -0.3% Solana SOL/USD $184.82 +0.9% XRP XRP/USD $2.16 -4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3108 -2.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002168 -1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 20.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.02%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,435 to 7,495 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 246.9%.

Coinglass data reports 100,183 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $293.65 million.

Santiment data shows number of non-empty wallets for Bitcoin increased 27% in the past two years, while Ethereum reported a 47% surge.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD $2.69 +14.2% Aave AAVE/USD $352.99 +13.8% FTX Token FTT/USD $3.19 +8.6%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin’s price decline continued into the final week’s opening, with CoinDesk Senior Analyst James Van Straten warning that if Bitcoin loses the critical $90,000 support level, it could drop to $75,000 due to limited support in that range. This would represent a 30% pullback within the ongoing bull market.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that Bitcoin’s end-of-year price action is typically choppy, and this year is no exception. He expects this volatility to persist until the new year, after which liquidity is likely to return, paving the way for stronger moves.

$BTC End of the year price action has usually been choppy. This year is no different.



Expecting this to remain choppy until the new year. After which liquidity returns and we'll likely see some stronger moves again. pic.twitter.com/LuD42BBlxZ — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) December 23, 2024

Meanwhile, The Kobeissi Letter pointed out that Bitcoin’s recent rally might be due for a correction. Historically, Bitcoin prices lag global money supply by about 10 weeks. With the money supply recently dropping by $4.1 trillion, the trend suggests Bitcoin could decline by up to $20,000 in the coming weeks, signaling a pause in its red-hot rally.

Is Bitcoin overdue for a correction?



In the past, #Bitcoin prices have followed global money supply with ~10 week lag.



As global money supply hit a new record of $108.5 trillion in October, Bitcoin prices reached an all-time high of $108,000.



Over the last 2 months, however,… pic.twitter.com/i80ym4Wu7F — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) December 21, 2024

