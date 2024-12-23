Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Quiet Monday, Trader Predicts 'Choppy' Price Action Until 2025

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on a low-volume Monday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$92,996.64
|-3.2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,313.40
|-0.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$184.82
|+0.9%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.16
|-4%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.3108
|-2.5%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002168
|-1%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 20.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.02%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,435 to 7,495 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 246.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 100,183 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $293.65 million.
- Santiment data shows number of non-empty wallets for Bitcoin increased 27% in the past two years, while Ethereum reported a 47% surge.
Notable Developments:
- Foresight Ventures’ $55M Investment In The Block Seeks To Shape The Future Of Crypto Media: Forest Bai
- EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Adds Bitcoin and Crypto Payment Options For Network Agents
- MicroStrategy Adds 5,262 Bitcoin To Bring Holdings To Over 444,000 BTC
- What’s Going On With CleanSpark Stock Monday?
- Michael Saylor Proposes US Digital Assets Framework, Backs Bitcoin Reserve Capable Of Generating $16–$81 Trillion In Wealth
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD
|$2.69
|+14.2%
|Aave AAVE/USD
|$352.99
|+13.8%
|FTX Token FTT/USD
|$3.19
|+8.6%
Trader Notes: Bitcoin’s price decline continued into the final week’s opening, with CoinDesk Senior Analyst James Van Straten warning that if Bitcoin loses the critical $90,000 support level, it could drop to $75,000 due to limited support in that range. This would represent a 30% pullback within the ongoing bull market.
Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that Bitcoin’s end-of-year price action is typically choppy, and this year is no exception. He expects this volatility to persist until the new year, after which liquidity is likely to return, paving the way for stronger moves.
Meanwhile, The Kobeissi Letter pointed out that Bitcoin’s recent rally might be due for a correction. Historically, Bitcoin prices lag global money supply by about 10 weeks. With the money supply recently dropping by $4.1 trillion, the trend suggests Bitcoin could decline by up to $20,000 in the coming weeks, signaling a pause in its red-hot rally.
Read Next:
