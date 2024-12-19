XRP Price Down 9%% But Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Eyes RLUSD To Fuel Future Rally

Despite a 9% price drop, optimism among XRP XRP/USD traders remains strong, with many holding their positions and anticipating upward momentum.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.26
|$129.08 billion
|-8.8%
|-6.3%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$98,630.61
|$1.95 trillion
|-5.8%
|-2.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,474.60
|$418.8 billion
|-10.5%
|-11.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks reflected reflected on XRP's previous bull cycle, during which it achieved a 600x increase.
He suggests XRP could repeat this performance, potentially climbing 6,800% to around $168 in the current cycle.
Many traders revealed their personal holdings:
- Doctor Profit pointed out that XRP was overbought on smaller timeframes, signaling an imminent correction. Since his short entry, XRP has dropped 17%, prompting him to secure profits on half his position while holding his long-term spot holdings.
- CrediBULL Crypto took a long position after XRP reached an optimal trade entry zone on lower timeframes, expressing hope for a rebound.
- Blockchainedbb exited XRP after achieving a 300% gain from his entry price. He plans to re-enter at $1.5–$1.7, maintaining a final target of $7.
Statistics: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales purchased an additional 110 million XRP in the past 24 hours.
Community News: In a Dec. 19 interview with eToro, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse discussed the company's use of stablecoins like USDC and Tether, highlighting that Ripple once minted 20% of all USDC.
Garlinghouse emphasized that stablecoin regulation could position Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin as a key driver for XRP's next rally.
