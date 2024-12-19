XRP Price Down 9%% But Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Eyes RLUSD To Fuel Future Rally

Despite a 9% price drop, optimism among XRP XRP/USD traders remains strong, with many holding their positions and anticipating upward momentum.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.26 $129.08 billion -8.8% -6.3% Bitcoin BTC/USD $98,630.61 $1.95 trillion -5.8% -2.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,474.60 $418.8 billion -10.5% -11.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks reflected reflected on XRP's previous bull cycle, during which it achieved a 600x increase.

He suggests XRP could repeat this performance, potentially climbing 6,800% to around $168 in the current cycle.

Many traders revealed their personal holdings:

Doctor Profit pointed out that XRP was overbought on smaller timeframes, signaling an imminent correction. Since his short entry, XRP has dropped 17%, prompting him to secure profits on half his position while holding his long-term spot holdings.

CrediBULL Crypto took a long position after XRP reached an optimal trade entry zone on lower timeframes, expressing hope for a rebound.

Blockchainedbb exited XRP after achieving a 300% gain from his entry price. He plans to re-enter at $1.5–$1.7, maintaining a final target of $7.

Statistics: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales purchased an additional 110 million XRP in the past 24 hours.

Community News: In a Dec. 19 interview with eToro, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse discussed the company's use of stablecoins like USDC and Tether, highlighting that Ripple once minted 20% of all USDC.

Garlinghouse emphasized that stablecoin regulation could position Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin as a key driver for XRP's next rally.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock