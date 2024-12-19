Ethereum Price Plummets 5%: Why Is ETH Going Down?

Ethereum's ETH/USD 5% drop on Thursday has sparked speculation among traders about its ability to recover and close above the critical $3,700 mark by year-end.
What Happened: Lookonchain data highlights a skilled whale, possibly associated with LonglingCapital, who purchased 6,000 ETH during a price dip. Known for impeccable timing, the whale has amassed $83 million in profits.
Since May 8, 2023, the whale has acquired 75,400 ETH (worth $180.4 million at an average of $2,392) and sold 50,800 ETH (worth $172.8 million at an average of $3,401).
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,612.85
|$435.1 billion
|-6.7%
|-8.9%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$100,537.58
|$1.98 trillion
|-3.7%
|-1.3%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.32
|$132.7 billion
|-6.1%
|-4.1%
Trader Notes: Trader MaxBecauseBTC, in a recent post on X, outlined two scenarios for ETH holders over the next six months:
- Option A: 5-10x net worth gain (55% probability)
- Option B: 40% net worth decline (45% probability)
Max urges traders to embrace volatility, remain resilient and focus on potential upside rather than fear of loss.
Cold Blooded Shiller highlighted the $3,700 quarterly level as a pivotal resistance point.
With 12 days until the quarter ends, he anticipates a fierce battle to close above it.
While ETH has traded above this level for six quarters, it has yet to secure a close above it.
Trader Ted compared $4,000 resistance to ETH's struggle with $1,400 during the 2020-21 cycle.
He predicts a similar breakout, with a close above $4,100 potentially paving the way to a new all-time high.
Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows 11.7% drop in large transactions volume and 5.6% fall in daily active addresses. Exchanges netflows are down by 132.2%.
Transactions greater than $100,000 widened from 10,365 to 11,817 in one single day.
Currently, 81% of ETH holders are making profit while 8% are at breakeven.
BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETHA led with a $80.7 million net inflow on Wedneday, taking total inflows to $3.4 billion.
