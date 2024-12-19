Ethereum Price Plummets 5%: Why Is ETH Going Down?

Ethereum's ETH/USD 5% drop on Thursday has sparked speculation among traders about its ability to recover and close above the critical $3,700 mark by year-end.

What Happened: Lookonchain data highlights a skilled whale, possibly associated with LonglingCapital, who purchased 6,000 ETH during a price dip. Known for impeccable timing, the whale has amassed $83 million in profits.

Since May 8, 2023, the whale has acquired 75,400 ETH (worth $180.4 million at an average of $2,392) and sold 50,800 ETH (worth $172.8 million at an average of $3,401).

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Ethereum ETH/USD $3,612.85 $435.1 billion -6.7% -8.9% Bitcoin BTC/USD $100,537.58 $1.98 trillion -3.7% -1.3% XRP XRP/USD $2.32 $132.7 billion -6.1% -4.1%

Trader Notes: Trader MaxBecauseBTC, in a recent post on X, outlined two scenarios for ETH holders over the next six months:

Option A: 5-10x net worth gain (55% probability)

Option B: 40% net worth decline (45% probability)

Max urges traders to embrace volatility, remain resilient and focus on potential upside rather than fear of loss.

Cold Blooded Shiller highlighted the $3,700 quarterly level as a pivotal resistance point.

With 12 days until the quarter ends, he anticipates a fierce battle to close above it.

While ETH has traded above this level for six quarters, it has yet to secure a close above it.

$ETH Quarterly level around $3700 is a big one.



Another 12 days left till the close here and I suspect it'll be a battle to try and secure a close above.



We've traded above this level for 6 quarters and never managed to get a close above. pic.twitter.com/TMS3O4qgFy — Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) December 19, 2024

Trader Ted compared $4,000 resistance to ETH's struggle with $1,400 during the 2020-21 cycle.

He predicts a similar breakout, with a close above $4,100 potentially paving the way to a new all-time high.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows 11.7% drop in large transactions volume and 5.6% fall in daily active addresses. Exchanges netflows are down by 132.2%.

Transactions greater than $100,000 widened from 10,365 to 11,817 in one single day.

Currently, 81% of ETH holders are making profit while 8% are at breakeven.

BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETHA led with a $80.7 million net inflow on Wedneday, taking total inflows to $3.4 billion.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock