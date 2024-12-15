Could Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin In Holiday Rally?

The co-founders of crypto analytics firm Glassnode have predicted a potential rally in Altcoins, just in time for the holiday season.

What Happened: Jan Happel and Yann Allemann, who are known as Negentropic on social media X, have shared their insights. They suggest that Altcoins could outshine Bitcoin BTC/USD in the coming weeks.

The Glassnode co-founders have been keeping a close watch on the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) chart, which indicates the percentage of the total crypto market cap that Bitcoin represents.

They propose that the BTC.D has turned bearish, which could potentially set the stage for altcoins to appreciate in value at a faster rate than Bitcoin.