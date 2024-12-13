The Top Statistics Of Bitcoin's $100,000 'Monumental Milestone'

Glassnode’s latest Bitcoin BTC/USD analysis highlights the most interesting statistics related to the apex crypto’s monumental $100,000 milestone.
It took Bitcoin 5,256 days of trading to grow from fractions of a cent to a $2 trillion market cap, surpassing the total market cap of silver in the process.
Market Dynamics
- Supply: 19.79M BTC mined, representing 94.2% of the 21 million cap.
- Performance: 72 monthly gains (+37.4% average) vs. 71 monthly losses (-14.2% average).
- Ownership: Significant holdings by exchanges (1.8 million BTC, 9.1%) and US ETFs (1.1 million BTC, 5.6%) highlight growing institutionalization.
Economic Impact
- Profit/Loss: Investors realized $1.27 trillion in profits and $592 billion in losses, with $750 billion net inflow into the network.
- Transaction Volume: 1.12 billion transactions processed, $131.25 trillion in value, though filtered economic activity accounts for $11.63 trillion.
Mining and Security:
- 873,304 blocks mined with a cumulative 5.01×10²⁸ hashes computed.
- Network difficulty surged to 446 quintillion as hash rate hit 804 EH/s.
- Miners earned $71.49 billion, mostly via block subsidies.
- Difficulty adjustments every ~2 weeks ensure 10-minute block intervals despite hash rate growth.
What's Next: The journey from the Genesis Block to $100,000 demonstrates Bitcoin’s transformation from an experiment to a robust, globally recognized asset.
Institutionalization and economic growth continue to drive liquidity, stability and increasing adoption.
