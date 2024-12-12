Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Move Down, Ethereum The Best Of The Bunch: 'Expecting True Breakout Before Christmas,' Announces Trader

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.4% higher at $3.6 trillion, with BTC moving below $100,000.
- One trader predicts a real breakout after a drop to $97,000, another predicts the next target to be at $116,652.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$99,666.97
|-1.7%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,882.77
|+1.8%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$228.16
|-0.9%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.36
|-3.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.404
|-3.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002804
|-4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.3% and daily active addresses falling by 11.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 remained relatively flat while exchanges netflows are up by 308.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 100,126 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $290.48 million.
Notable Developments:
- BlackRock Advocates For 2% Bitcoin Allocation In Multi-Asset Portfolios
- EXCLUSIVE: Experts Share Their Top Crypto Predictions For 2025
- Waterfall Network Raises $11.6 Million To Enhance Blockchain Scalability And Decentralization
- Japan’s Coincheck Crypto Exchange Enters Wall Street With Nasdaq Listing
- Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Slam SEC: ‘Just Another Weaponized Institution’
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Aave AAVE/USD
|$359.71
|+23.9%
|Lido DAO LDO/USD
|$2.27
|+20%
|Chainlink LINK/USD
|$26.98
|+12.9%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices breaking the $100,000 mark, crypto trader Jelle sees a potential drop back to $97,000 from here. He added that this could be for scaring traders and then a "real breakout."
Jelle is expecting a "true breakout before Christmas — 2025 is going to be a crazy ride."
Crypto trader Javon Marks sees Bitcoin trading well above the $67,559 level, indicating a bullish setup.
The next target is $116,652, representing a potential 15% move higher. A breakout above this level could pave the way for further gains, with more than $165,000 as the subsequent target.
Crypto trader Nic predicts an "explosive BTC price action" as the 20-day Bollinger band bandwidth is at its lowest level in months. He advises, "Keep an eye out for an upside breakout above the upper band."
