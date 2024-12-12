Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Move Down, Ethereum The Best Of The Bunch: 'Expecting True Breakout Before Christmas,' Announces Trader

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $99,666.97 -1.7% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,882.77 +1.8% Solana SOL/USD $228.16 -0.9% XRP XRP/USD $2.36 -3.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.404 -3.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002804 -4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.3% and daily active addresses falling by 11.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 remained relatively flat while exchanges netflows are up by 308.9%.

Coinglass data reports 100,126 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $290.48 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Aave AAVE/USD $359.71 +23.9% Lido DAO LDO/USD $2.27 +20% Chainlink LINK/USD $26.98 +12.9%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices breaking the $100,000 mark, crypto trader Jelle sees a potential drop back to $97,000 from here. He added that this could be for scaring traders and then a "real breakout."

Jelle is expecting a "true breakout before Christmas — 2025 is going to be a crazy ride."

Would be classic #Bitcoin to drop back to $97,000 from here – make everyone scared as shit & then pump back for the real breakout



'muh dead cat bounce! 🥲' pic.twitter.com/V22GRQqWbX — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) December 12, 2024

Crypto trader Javon Marks sees Bitcoin trading well above the $67,559 level, indicating a bullish setup.

The next target is $116,652, representing a potential 15% move higher. A breakout above this level could pave the way for further gains, with more than $165,000 as the subsequent target.

Crypto trader Nic predicts an "explosive BTC price action" as the 20-day Bollinger band bandwidth is at its lowest level in months. He advises, "Keep an eye out for an upside breakout above the upper band."

