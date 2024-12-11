Bitcoin To $200,000, Ethereum To $7,000, Solana To $750 In 2025, Predicts Bitwise

Bitwise Investments has outlined an ambitious outlook for 2025, predicting Bitcoin BTC/USD will surpass $200,000 while Solana SOL/USD emerges as a major player in decentralized finance (DeFi) and meme coin ecosystems.

What Happened: These forecasts, among other bold predictions, underscore the continued evolution and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

“Bitcoin's tight supply and increasing institutional interest set the stage for unparalleled price momentum,” Bitwise noted in its report, emphasizing the impact of record inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the aftermath of the April 2024 halving.

Additionally, the firm anticipates a surge in Solana's adoption, projecting it will solidify its position as a dominant blockchain in the DeFi and meme coin spaces. Dubbed “crypto’s phoenix,” Solana is projected to rise to $750 in 2025.

The firm also highlighted significant regulatory and institutional developments.

It predicts that more countries will hold Bitcoin in their reserves, reflecting increasing global competition to adopt the cryptocurrency.

“With discussions of a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve gaining traction, we expect a ripple effect worldwide,” the report added.

Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana are expected to see unprecedented activity, particularly from Layer-2 solutions and decentralized applications.

Bitwise pointed to Solana's growing appeal among developers and its robust ecosystem as key drivers of its predicted growth.

“Solana's scalability and efficiency make it an attractive platform for developers, fueling its rise in the crypto hierarchy,” the report stated.

Bitwise also foresees broader adoption of blockchain technology in traditional finance, with tokenized real-world assets expected to exceed $50 billion in market value by the end of 2025.

Stablecoin market capitalization, another key area of focus, is projected to double to $400 billion, bolstered by anticipated U.S. legislation.

Based on these two trends, Bitwise forecasts a valuation of $7,000 for Ethereum.

The report positions Bitcoin and Solana as dual frontrunners as 2025 approaches.

With Bitcoin's institutional adoption accelerating and Solana's ecosystem expansion, the year ahead could be transformative for both networks.

