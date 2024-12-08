Dogecoin's Whopping 60.9B Movement In 24 Hours: A Bullish Sign?

A whopping 60.9 billion Dogecoin DOGE/USD has been transacted in the past 24 hours, hinting at a possible bullish trend for the meme cryptocurrency.
What Happened: Data from IntoTheBlock reveals that the large transaction volume of Dogecoin has surged by 40.1% in the last 24 hours, totaling $23 billion or 60.9 billion DOGE.
Large transactions, which are those exceeding $100,000, are usually a sign of intense buying or selling pressure. This surge aligns with a significant increase in DOGE’s price. This sudden spike in transaction volume may be indicative of rising investor confidence.
At the time of writing, DOGE is valued at $0.4614, marking a 2% increase in the last 24 hours. This rise has propelled weekly and monthly gains to 5.66% and 137.8% respectively, hinting that Dogecoin might be on the brink of a price surge.
The surge in volume could lure short-term traders to wager on Dogecoin, possibly leading to an additional increase in market activity and averting a steep sell-off.
Last week the meme coin witnessed a substantial increase in trading volume, indicating a potential major price upswing.
Dogecoin's trading volume soared by 76.71%. This surge in momentum was supported by considerable whale activity, including a recent transfer of $120 million DOGE to an unidentified wallet.
Why It Matters: Historically, Dogecoin has demonstrated robust performance in December. For instance, DOGE posted a remarkable 337.5% gain in December 2017 and a more moderate rally of 32.4% in 2020.
Last year, DOGE’s price grew moderately by 7.01%. This trend positions DOGE as a cryptocurrency to keep an eye on this holiday season.
