Can Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Solana Beat XRP In 2025? Poll Says Yes, One Coin Stands Out

The prices of cryptocurrencies have soared in 2024, specifically hitting huge gains and some hitting new all-time highs shortly after the 2024 presidential election.

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of late is XRP Token XRP/USD from Ripple. Benzinga recently polled readers to see if XRP will keep up its strong gains in 2025 or if other big cryptocurrencies can outperform.

What Happened: The XRP Token is up 279% year-to-date and has smashed through new one-month and one-year highs in recent weeks, and could have more room to run to approach all-time highs set back in 2018.

With XRP ETFs filed and the belief that the new White House administration could be more pro-crypto and pending cases against Ripple could fade away, the cryptocurrency has climbed and many believe it could go higher.

Benzinga recently asked readers their thoughts on XRP versus other cryptocurrencies for 2025.

"Do you think any of these cryptos will outperform XRP in 2025?" Benzinga asked.

These were the results:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : 28%

: 28% Solana SOL/USD : 15%

: 15% Dogecoin DOGE/USD : 13%

: 13% Ethereum ETH/USD : 10%

: 10% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD : 10%

: 10% Hedera HBAR/USD : 1%

: 1% None of the Above: 24%

Bitcoin won the poll with 28% of readers believing the leading cryptocurrency will outperform the other options in 2025.

Ranking second in the poll was None of the Above, which means 24% of readers think XRP will outperform the other six cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin in 2025.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin Briefly Tops $100,000, But Where Do Benzinga Readers Predict It Will Finish 2024?

Why It's Important: Two factors that could help predict which cryptocurrencies will outperform in 2025 are the current year-to-date returns and whether the coins have hit new all-time highs in the current bull run.

Here are the current prices and year-to-date returns:

Bitcoin: $99,758.18, +125.7%

Solana: $239.25, +129.7%

Dogecoin: $0.4369, +375.1%

Ethereum: $4,039.69, +71.3%

Shiba Inu: $0.00003095, +198.0%

Hedera: $0.2932, +238.4%

XRP: $2.39, +279.1%

The list above shows that Dogecoin performed the best among the cryptocurrencies in the poll, followed by XRP and Hedera. This means that one of those coins would be the top performer after a huge run-up in price in 2024.

Of the cryptocurrencies in the poll, Bitcoin and Solana are the only two that have reached new all-time highs in the past two weeks.

Here are the other cryptocurrencies and their all-time highs:

XRP: $3.84, May 2018

Dogecoin: $0.7376, May 2021

Ethereum: $4,891.70, November 2021

Shiba Inu: $0.00008845, October 2021

Hedera: $0.5701, September 2021

The majority of the cryptocurrencies that have not set new highs since the 2024 election had all-time highs hit during the bull run in 2021, with XRP the exception.

A recent Benzinga poll found that 41% of readers were not interested in buying XRP, and 28% believed they missed out on the opportunity to buy cryptocurrency. The other respondents said they already bought XRP (19%) or were planning to buy XRP on a pullback (12%).

With 2025 less than one month away, it will be interesting to see which cryptocurrencies hit new highs and are top performers next year.

Read Next:

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Dec. 3 through Dec. 4, 2024, and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 131 adults.

Photo: Shutterstock