Bitcoin Back Crossed $100,000, Ethereum Hit $4,000: Friday In Review

Cryptocurrency markets had a bullish Friday, with Bitcoin's surpassing $100,000 for the second time and Ethereum crossing $4,000.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $99,468 +1.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,004 +2.9% Solana SOL/USD $238.43 +1.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4478 +4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00003131 +4.1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 73.2% and daily active addresses growing by 8.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,754 to 18,967 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 149.9%.

Coinglass data reports 152,488 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $838.66 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows altcoins reclaiming a significant share of the overall market dominance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing the $100,000 mark the second time, crypto trader Emperor sees this breakout being much healthier, thanks to spot-driven buying.

Crypto trader Seth calls this scenario as a “Happy Bullish Friday.” He added that Bitcoin open interest just keeps on dropping and shorts are getting liquidated.

#Bitcoin open interest just keep on dropping. Shorts are getting liquidated….



This is too good to be true! Happy Bullish Friday! 🥳 https://t.co/1uMGEOiJsP pic.twitter.com/yQggbv7VB4 — Seth (@seth_fin) December 6, 2024

More Crypto Online explained that the crypto market is in fierce struggle with no clear winner, resembling a battle for control.

Bulls faced heavy liquidations on Thuesday, followed by losses for short traders on Friday. He predicts that the key level to watch for Bitcoin is $97,450; falling below it could weaken bulls further.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock