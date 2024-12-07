Bitcoin Back Crossed $100,000, Ethereum Hit $4,000: Friday In Review

Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.4% higher to $3.7 trillion.
  • One trader noted that this scenario is too good to be true, while another marks $97,450 as the key support level.

Cryptocurrency markets had a bullish Friday, with Bitcoin's surpassing $100,000 for the second time and Ethereum crossing $4,000.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $99,468+1.1%
Ethereum ETH/USD $4,004+2.9%
Solana SOL/USD $238.43+1.5%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4478+4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00003131  +4.1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 73.2% and daily active addresses growing by 8.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,754 to 18,967 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 149.9%.
  • Coinglass data reports 152,488 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $838.66 million.
  • IntoTheBlock data shows altcoins reclaiming a significant share of the overall market dominance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing the $100,000 mark the second time, crypto trader Emperor sees this breakout being much healthier, thanks to spot-driven buying.

Crypto trader Seth calls this scenario as a “Happy Bullish Friday.” He added that Bitcoin open interest just keeps on dropping and shorts are getting liquidated.

More Crypto Online explained that the crypto market is in fierce struggle with no clear winner, resembling a battle for control.

Bulls faced heavy liquidations on Thuesday, followed by losses for short traders on Friday. He predicts that the key level to watch for Bitcoin is $97,450; falling below it could weaken bulls further.

Image: Shutterstock

