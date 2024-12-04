Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recover From Mid-Day Slump, Close Day Strong On Powell's 'Digital Gold' Remarks

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, bolstered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell calling it “digital gold.”
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$97,718
|+1.6%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,838
|+6.0%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$230.86
|-3.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.4222
|+2.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00003057
|+6.2%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 10% and daily active addresses down by 0.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 12,355 to 13,081 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 89.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 164,631 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $419.58 million.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that around 400 new Bitcoin whales have joined the network in the last two weeks.
Notable Developments:
- Vladimir Putin Says ‘Nobody Can Ban Bitcoin,’ Stresses Crypto Will Develop ‘One Way Or The Other’
- Telegram-Related TON Crypto Secures $20 Million Raise From Pantera Capital, Down 13% From All-Time High
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes Victory Lap: ‘Remember Y’All Laughed When I First Got My Bitcoin? Who’s Laughing Now?’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Recorded Over $800 Million In Inflows On Tuesday
- Michael Saylor Says Microsoft Could Add $4 Trillion In Valuation By Investing In Bitcoin
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|The Sandbox SAND/USD
|$1.04
|+36.6%
|Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
|$1.14
|+33.3%
|Mantle MNT/USD
|$1.12
|+26.3%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading higher, crypto trader Rekt Capital emphasizes the importance of the crypto king closing above $97,000 to confirm a breakout and revisit $100,000.
Crypto trader Javon Marks notes Bitcoin following a near-textbook bullish pattern, targeting a 20.1% gain with a price goal of $116,652.
Crypto Wizardd predicts a potential "giga liquidation event," with a sell-off pushing prices to $65,000 before recovering to a range of $115,000–$120,000. He views $120,000 as Bitcoin’s peak, with possible consolidation between $90,000–$110,000.
The trader forecasts the bull cycle could end by April/May 2025, with an altcoin season likely starting in Q1 2025.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.