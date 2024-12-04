'Ethereum Killer' Hyperliquid Explodes For 274% 7-Day Gain, Could Create 'More Millionaires Than Microsoft At This Rate,' Trader Says

Hyperliquid HYPE/USD is soaring on bullish sentiment on Wednesday, gaining 274% in just a week, as traders and developers praise its innovative model and transformative community impact.

In the last week of November, a crypto trader earned $800,000 worth of Hype via an airdrop, highlighting the potential rewards for early platform adopters.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Hyperliquid HYPE/USD $11.77 $3.2 billion +28% +267.9% Jupiter JUP/USD $1.32 $1.78 billion +14% +23% Raydium RAY/USD $5.10 $1.48 billion +3.9% -10%

Trader Notes: Prominent crypto trader Ansem projected that HYPE could rise to become a top-five protocol by market capitalization by the end of 2025.

Another trader, Nexus, ironically likened Hyperliquid's meteoric rise to creating more millionaires than Microsoft given its current growth trajectory.

When Shift Happens podcast host Kevin emphasized the project's strong fundamentals, citing its cult-like community, user-driven growth and a visionary team. He remarked that he will feel “perpetually underexposed,” expecting the coin to go higher.

Yet another trader speculated that the token has the potential to hit $100, reinforcing the community's optimism around HYPE's future.

Community News: Hyperliquid founder Jeff Yan on X celebrated the success of the protocol's genesis event, which has reportedly created life-changing wealth for thousands of early adopters.

He stressed that these gains were not reserved for insiders but rewarded early believers who actively contributed to the platform's development.

Yan highlighted Hyperliquid's mission to build a transparent, inclusive and technologically advanced financial network, echoing Bitcoin's foundational ideals of rewarding conviction over privilege.

