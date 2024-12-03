Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Steady, Trader Eyes Buying Opportunity If BTC 'Hits Lower Numbers Around $90,000'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday, with altcoins continuing their strong performance.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$96,114.25
|+0.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,616
|+0.2%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$236.50
|+3.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.4116
|-2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002826
|-2%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 125.5% and daily active addresses growing by 28%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 8,298 to 12,355 in a single day. Currently, there are no Bitcoin holders underwater.
- Coinglass data reports 216,766 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $590.24 million
- IntoTheBlock shows Bitcoin long-term holders holding 12.45 million BTC—the lowest level since July 2022. Long-term holder balances have fallen by 9.8% this cycle, compared to 15% in 2021 and 26% in 2017.
- CoinTelegraph noted Binance topping crypto exchanges for Bitcoin deposits in 2024, with average daily deposits rising by around 2.8 BTC in 2024.
Notable Developments:
- Donald Trump May Announce SEC Chair Pick Tomorrow: Report
- ‘Policy Formation Will Be Critical’: Experts Weigh In On Stablecoin Adoption
- Can Your Bitcoin Be Confiscated If Trump Establishes A National Reserve? Analyst Says Government Can Employ Carrot-And-Stick Policy
- CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford Explains Why The Company Is Betting on Bitcoin Mining, Not Buying
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Reserve Rights RSR/USD
|$0.02091
|+119.6%
|Tron TRX/USD
|$0.3077
|+43.6%
|JasmyCoin JASMY/USD
|$0.04181
|+40%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading relatively flat with negative bias, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez advises watching out for key support levels like $90,000.
Crypto analyst Michaёl van de Poppe is awaiting a breakout for Bitcoin and is ready to buy if Bitcoin dips to $90,000.
Crypto trader Kevin cautions that Bitcoin’s current pattern is moving closer to breaking out either to the upside or the downside.
