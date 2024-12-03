Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Steady, Trader Eyes Buying Opportunity If BTC 'Hits Lower Numbers Around $90,000'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday, with altcoins continuing their strong performance.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $96,114.25 +0.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,616 +0.2% Solana SOL/USD $236.50 +3.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4116 -2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002826 -2%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 125.5% and daily active addresses growing by 28%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 8,298 to 12,355 in a single day. Currently, there are no Bitcoin holders underwater.

Coinglass data reports 216,766 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $590.24 million

IntoTheBlock shows Bitcoin long-term holders holding 12.45 million BTC—the lowest level since July 2022. Long-term holder balances have fallen by 9.8% this cycle, compared to 15% in 2021 and 26% in 2017.

CoinTelegraph noted Binance topping crypto exchanges for Bitcoin deposits in 2024, with average daily deposits rising by around 2.8 BTC in 2024.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Reserve Rights RSR/USD $0.02091 +119.6% Tron TRX/USD $0.3077 +43.6% JasmyCoin JASMY/USD $0.04181 +40%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trading relatively flat with negative bias, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez advises watching out for key support levels like $90,000.

Crypto analyst Michaёl van de Poppe is awaiting a breakout for Bitcoin and is ready to buy if Bitcoin dips to $90,000.

Still no breakout on #Bitcoin, stuck in the range.



If we hit the lower numbers around $90K, I'll be a buyer. pic.twitter.com/CWUV3BgGBX — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 3, 2024

Crypto trader Kevin cautions that Bitcoin’s current pattern is moving closer to breaking out either to the upside or the downside.

