Litecoin Price Jumps 20% In 24 Hours: Why Is LTC Going Up?

Litecoin LTC/USD has surged 20%, following news of possibly being included in a crypto index ETF and wider market optimism around altcoins.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Litecoin LTC/USD
|$121.50
|$9.14 Billion
|+20%
|+24.5%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.39
|$135.8 Billion
|+24.7%
|+61.7%
|Hedera HBAR/USD
|$0.2374
|$9.25 Billion
|+23%
|+68.5%
Trader Notes: Pseudonymous trader CryptoBullet on Sunday highlighted Litecoin’s attempt to break out, identifying the $233–$280 range as the next significant target zone.
Veteran trader Peter Brandt speculated on whether Litecoin could "pull another XRP," referencing its potential to gain dominance in a competitive market.
Another analyst described Litecoin as the “best version of the white paper,” emphasizing its strong fundamentals and potential for substantial growth.
Community News: The Litecoin Foundation reported that Litecoin is the top cryptocurrency for payments on BitPay over the past six months, ahead of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
A recent proposal by Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF includes Litecoin among the assets eligible for inclusion, further boosting investor confidence.
