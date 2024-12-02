Litecoin Price Jumps 20% In 24 Hours: Why Is LTC Going Up?

Litecoin LTC/USD has surged 20%, following news of possibly being included in a crypto index ETF and wider market optimism around altcoins.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Litecoin LTC/USD $121.50 $9.14 Billion +20% +24.5% XRP XRP/USD $2.39 $135.8 Billion +24.7% +61.7% Hedera HBAR/USD $0.2374 $9.25 Billion +23% +68.5%

Trader Notes: Pseudonymous trader CryptoBullet on Sunday highlighted Litecoin’s attempt to break out, identifying the $233–$280 range as the next significant target zone.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt speculated on whether Litecoin could "pull another XRP," referencing its potential to gain dominance in a competitive market.

Another analyst described Litecoin as the “best version of the white paper,” emphasizing its strong fundamentals and potential for substantial growth.

Community News: The Litecoin Foundation reported that Litecoin is the top cryptocurrency for payments on BitPay over the past six months, ahead of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Litecoin Foundation noted on its X account that the altcoin is top crypto of choice for payments based on Bitpay transactions for the last six months. BTC and ETH are second and third.

A recent proposal by Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF includes Litecoin among the assets eligible for inclusion, further boosting investor confidence.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock