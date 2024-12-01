Dogecoin Trading Volume Skyrockets 76%, Indicating Potential Major Price Upswing

Meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has witnessed a substantial increase in trading volume, indicating a potential major price upswing.
What Happened: Data from CoinGlass show that Dogecoin’s trading volume has soared by 76.71%.
This surge in momentum is supported by considerable whale activity, including a recent transfer of $120 million DOGE to an unidentified wallet.
Throughout November, Dogecoin’s price has shown remarkable growth of 150%, with monthly returns hitting 167%.
Also Read: Dogecoin Whales Move $214.5M In A Single Day, Sparking Speculation
Earlier in November, crypto trader Peter Brandt offered his perspective on Dogecoin’s future, suggesting that the cryptocurrency’s chart displays an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, which could signal a return to its all-time high of nearly $0.73.
See Also: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Dismisses Elon Musk’s Mars Vision: SpaceX CEO Hits Back, Says ‘They Re
Brandt further observed that Dogecoin might be forming an “upsloping flag,” a technical pattern often associated with continuation trends. If this pattern materializes, it could suggest a price target of approximately $0.66, in line with the current bullish momentum.
Recently, Dogecoin has demonstrated significant bullish momentum, highlighted by a golden cross — a technical pattern where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average.
This pattern typically indicates strong upward trends and has frequently been a precursor to major price rallies. Dogecoin’s price has surged, breaking through resistance levels at $0.22 and $0.30, with the growing trading volumes further substantiating this momentum.
Why It Matters: The recent surge in Dogecoin’s trading volume and the associated bullish momentum are significant indicators of potential future price rallies.
The involvement of substantial whale activity and the formation of technical patterns such as the inverted head-and-shoulders and the upsloping flag further strengthen the likelihood of a price upswing.
Read Next
Dogecoin's Active Users On The Rise, Will This Impact DOGE Price?
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.