Bitcoin, Meme Coins To Go Through 7 Stages Of The Bull Run Between Now And March, Trader Says

Economist and trader Alex Krüger on Wednesday shared his prediction of potential stages for the remainder of the bull market, anticipating Bitcoin BTC/USD to lead the way for a broader market rally.

What Happened: In a post on X, shared seven potential stages, based on patterns observed in 2021 and 2024.

Bitcoin rallies in Stage 1, sparking a broader market uptrend, leading meme coins to join in stage 2.

In stage 3, altcoins join the rally, followed by an initial correction or “flush,” which the analyst foresees at Bitcoin prices of around $110,000 to $120,000.

Stage 4 sees the “mania” continue into Christmas or the inauguration.

A secondary, less intense rally in stage 5 would extend into February or early March before a substantial market correction in stage 6, potentially triggered by tax-related profit-taking in March.

Krüger highlights March as a critical month due to tax season pressures in the U.S., which historically prompts profit-taking.

He advises traders to front-run this trend by taking profits in February to mitigate potential losses during the correction phase.

Stage 7 would conclude with a smaller, “less manic” recovery.

The trader noted the self-reinforcing nature of crypto market patterns, where herd behavior amplifies both rallies and corrections.

Traders’ historical pain from past losses often drives their decision-making, creating predictable cycles, such as the Bitcoin halving cycle.

Image: Shutterstock