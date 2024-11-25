Bitcoin Investor Turns Daily $30 Purchases Into $1 Million Portfolio In 7 Years, 10 Months And 12 Days

A pseudonymous crypto investor shared their success story of using a dollar-cost averaging strategy to buy $30 of BItcoin BTC/USD a day over seven years and hitting a portfolio size of $1 million in the process.
What Happened: The investor, who began their Bitcoin buying strategy at the age of 22, has diligently purchased $30 worth of Bitcoin every twelve hours for nearly eight years.
This disciplined approach has resulted in a portfolio valued at over $1 million , a life-changing sum for the investor who came from a family struggling with debt.
“I sacrificed going out with my friends to allocate to this belief. I stayed home. I didn’t buy a new car. I didn’t buy fancy things. I kept it minimal,” ‘Rego’ shared in a post on X, highlighting the personal sacrifices made to maintain the investment strategy.
The investor’s strategy went against conventional wisdom: “Throughout this entire time, I was told my buys were inefficient, my strategy was not effective, and that I would eventually sell at a loss.”
However, their conviction in Bitcoin’s potential proved stronger than the doubts of others.
Why It Matters: Rego's success story demonstrates the power of consistent investing and conviction. “Bitcoin is not a risk; it's a matter of understanding. The more you learn, the more obvious its potential becomes,” Rego said.
Over the past seven years, Bitcoin has achieved an impressive 8,048% gain, with 155% of this growth occurring in the last year alone.
In total, Rego invested $10,920 per year, highlighting the difficulty of staying true to the investment thesis through events like the collapse of FTX.
