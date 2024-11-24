Crypto Analyst: Bitcoin Poised To Skyrocket To $180K and 'Eventually' Top $1M

A leading analyst has suggested that Bitcoin BTC/USD could potentially skyrocket to $180,000 and eventually reach a seven-figure valuation.

What Happened: The prominent analyst, known by the pseudonym Pentoshi, projected a bullish future for Bitcoin. Pentoshi anticipates that Bitcoin could rise by approximately 82% from its present value.

In a post on X, Pentoshi posits that this expected price surge is merely a stepping stone in Bitcoin’s path to exceeding the $1 million mark.

He stated, “Eventually one day over $1 million. If you zoom out and think bigger. Hard to do when we live day to day at times. $180,000 still in 2026 at the latest in my opinion. Eventually higher than we all imagined.”

Eventually one day over a milli. If you zoom out and think bigger. Hard to do when we live day to day at times



180k still in 2026 at latest imo



Eventually higher than we all imagined https://t.co/3hvM2g91u2 — 🐧 Pentoshi (@Pentosh1) November 22, 2024 Moreover, Pentoshi envisions the wider crypto market entering a parabolic phase, providing substantial earning potential in the coming months. However, he warns that such advances are not sustainable over the long haul.

Also Read: Here’s How A Bitcoin Whale Nets $179M From A $120 Investment

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $97,326.69, down by almost 2% in the last 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Pentoshi’s prediction comes at a time when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining mainstream acceptance.

The potential surge in Bitcoin’s value underscores the growing interest and investment in the crypto market. However, it’s important to note that while the crypto market offers significant earning potential, it also comes with risks, as highlighted by Pentoshi’s caution about the sustainability of these advances.

The crypto market is known for its volatility, and investors should be prepared for potential fluctuations in value.

Read Next

Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin To Blast Off To $90,000 If This Happens