Bitcoin 'On Brink Of Breaking $100,000,' Dogecoin Up, Ethereum Down: Crypto Community Holds Its Breath As BTC Guns For Milestone

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, with Bitcoin hovering around $100,000 and Jim Cramer suggesting it is “a winner.”
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$99,254.71
|+0.88%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,281.28
|-2.1%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$253.09
|-0.8%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.3987
|+3.7%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002463
|+0.3%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 47.5% and daily active addresses growing by 27.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,321 to 18,859 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 4.5%.
- Coinglass data reports 113,608 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $340.73 million. Open interest continues to stand at peak levels, $64 billion.
- Polymarket data shows there is a 60% chance of Bitcoin touching $100,000 today and an 89% probability of it happening this month.
Notable Developments:
- Trump Media Trademark Filing For ‘TruthFi’ Hints At Potential Digital Wallets, Asset Trading
- Charles Schwab Prepares For Spot Cryptocurrency Trading Under New Leadership
- Trump Media’s TruthFi Gamble Tests Bulls And Bears
- Strike CEO Jack Mallers: ‘Bitcoin Is The Best Performing Asset In The History Of Mankind’
- Solana Hits $264 Record High As ETF Filings, Regulatory Optimism Drive Market Momentum
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Stellar XLM/USD
|$0.3194
|+28.2%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$1.42
|+20.6%
|Cardano ADA/USD
|$0.9647
|+19.9%
Trader Notes: Bitcoin nearing $100,000 sparked mixed sentiments among traders.
Altcoin Sherpa quipped "See you guys at $60,000" when Bitcoin failed to break through the psychological barrier.
Crypto trader Seth highlights a "thick and sticky sell wall" as the obstacle.
Dogecoin founder Billy Markus stated, "maybe bitcoin will become a $99,000 stablecoin."
Quinten Francois remains optimistic, stating the Bitcoin bull market has "just started."
Daan Crypto Trades explained that traders are preemptively shifting from altcoins to Bitcoin as it edges closer to the $100,000 milestone.
He predicts a breakout, followed by consolidation could lead to altcoin rebounds. Until then, Bitcoin is expected to continue absorbing liquidity.
Image: Shutterstock
