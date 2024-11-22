Bitcoin 'On Brink Of Breaking $100,000,' Dogecoin Up, Ethereum Down: Crypto Community Holds Its Breath As BTC Guns For Milestone

  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.4% higher to $3.3 trillion.
  • Traders muse about what happens once Bitcoin breaks the psychological barrier.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, with Bitcoin hovering around $100,000 and Jim Cramer suggesting it is “a winner.”

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $99,254.71+0.88%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,281.28-2.1%
Solana SOL/USD $253.09-0.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3987+3.7%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002463+0.3%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 47.5% and daily active addresses growing by 27.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,321 to 18,859 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 4.5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 113,608 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $340.73 million. Open interest continues to stand at peak levels, $64 billion.
  • Polymarket data shows there is a 60% chance of Bitcoin touching $100,000 today and an 89% probability of it happening this month.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Stellar XLM/USD$0.3194+28.2%
XRP XRP/USD$1.42+20.6%
Cardano ADA/USD$0.9647+19.9%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin nearing $100,000 sparked mixed sentiments among traders.

Altcoin Sherpa quipped "See you guys at $60,000" when Bitcoin failed to break through the psychological barrier.

Crypto trader Seth highlights a "thick and sticky sell wall" as the obstacle.

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus stated, "maybe bitcoin will become a $99,000 stablecoin."

Quinten Francois remains optimistic, stating the Bitcoin bull market has "just started."

Daan Crypto Trades explained that traders are preemptively shifting from altcoins to Bitcoin as it edges closer to the $100,000 milestone.

He predicts a breakout, followed by consolidation could lead to altcoin rebounds. Until then, Bitcoin is expected to continue absorbing liquidity.

