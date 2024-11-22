Bitcoin 'On Brink Of Breaking $100,000,' Dogecoin Up, Ethereum Down: Crypto Community Holds Its Breath As BTC Guns For Milestone

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, with Bitcoin hovering around $100,000 and Jim Cramer suggesting it is “a winner.”

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $99,254.71 +0.88% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,281.28 -2.1% Solana SOL/USD $253.09 -0.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3987 +3.7% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002463 +0.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 47.5% and daily active addresses growing by 27.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 13,321 to 18,859 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 4.5%.

Coinglass data reports 113,608 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $340.73 million. Open interest continues to stand at peak levels, $64 billion.

Polymarket data shows there is a 60% chance of Bitcoin touching $100,000 today and an 89% probability of it happening this month.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Stellar XLM/USD $0.3194 +28.2% XRP XRP/USD $1.42 +20.6% Cardano ADA/USD $0.9647 +19.9%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin nearing $100,000 sparked mixed sentiments among traders.

Altcoin Sherpa quipped "See you guys at $60,000" when Bitcoin failed to break through the psychological barrier.

Crypto trader Seth highlights a "thick and sticky sell wall" as the obstacle.

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus stated, "maybe bitcoin will become a $99,000 stablecoin."

Quinten Francois remains optimistic, stating the Bitcoin bull market has "just started."

The bull market just started 👀💥 pic.twitter.com/QYfxyaKAeJ — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) November 22, 2024

Daan Crypto Trades explained that traders are preemptively shifting from altcoins to Bitcoin as it edges closer to the $100,000 milestone.

He predicts a breakout, followed by consolidation could lead to altcoin rebounds. Until then, Bitcoin is expected to continue absorbing liquidity.

