'Dogecoin Millionaire' Predicts Ethereum To Hit $15,000 If Bitcoin Cracks $200,000

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 19, 2024 5:04 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Glauber Contessoto anticipates Ethereum reaching $15,000 if Bitcoin surges to $200,000 in this cycle.
  • Institutional investors view Ethereum as the most stable and reputable blockchain for real-world utility.

Glauber Contessoto, also known as "Dogecoin millionaire," expressed bullish sentiments on Ethereum ETH/USD, predicting a parabolic rise for the second-largest cryptocurrency.

What Happened: While acknowledging current market frustration over ETH’s underperformance, he believes Ethereum is well-positioned for future growth.

He highlighted Ethereum’s appeal to institutional investors, describing it as a trusted blockchain for building applications, unlike Solana SOL/USD, which he labeled a “meme coin blockchain” attracting high-liquidity traders.

Contessoto asserts that institutional investment in Bitcoin BTC/USD will eventually shift to Ethereum for development purposes.

His prediction sees Ethereum potentially hitting $15,000 this cycle if Bitcoin climbs to $200,000, emphasizing its role as the next step for institutional players

Trader CrediBULL Crypto warned that while Bitcoin is testing its range highs, Ethereum remains stagnant.

If Bitcoin faces a rejection at these levels, Ethereum could follow suit.

The trader hopes for either an Ethereum rally to match Bitcoin’s gains or a price dip below $2,800, presenting a buying opportunity.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs And Tokenized Assets ‘Broaden’ Investor Access

Why It Matters: Despite concerns over Ethereum’s sluggish performance, Contessoto and others highlight its strong potential for long-term growth, driven by institutional adoption and its robust blockchain ecosystem.

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 79.9% and daily active addresses falling by 6.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,187 to 8,210 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 527%.

Coinglass data reports Ethereum open interest spiked to $18 billion.

Read Next: 

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert Ideas
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved