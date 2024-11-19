'Dogecoin Millionaire' Predicts Ethereum To Hit $15,000 If Bitcoin Cracks $200,000

Glauber Contessoto, also known as "Dogecoin millionaire," expressed bullish sentiments on Ethereum ETH/USD, predicting a parabolic rise for the second-largest cryptocurrency.

What Happened: While acknowledging current market frustration over ETH’s underperformance, he believes Ethereum is well-positioned for future growth.

He highlighted Ethereum’s appeal to institutional investors, describing it as a trusted blockchain for building applications, unlike Solana SOL/USD, which he labeled a “meme coin blockchain” attracting high-liquidity traders.

Contessoto asserts that institutional investment in Bitcoin BTC/USD will eventually shift to Ethereum for development purposes.

His prediction sees Ethereum potentially hitting $15,000 this cycle if Bitcoin climbs to $200,000, emphasizing its role as the next step for institutional players

Trader CrediBULL Crypto warned that while Bitcoin is testing its range highs, Ethereum remains stagnant.

If Bitcoin faces a rejection at these levels, Ethereum could follow suit.

The trader hopes for either an Ethereum rally to match Bitcoin’s gains or a price dip below $2,800, presenting a buying opportunity.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs And Tokenized Assets ‘Broaden’ Investor Access

Why It Matters: Despite concerns over Ethereum’s sluggish performance, Contessoto and others highlight its strong potential for long-term growth, driven by institutional adoption and its robust blockchain ecosystem.

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 79.9% and daily active addresses falling by 6.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,187 to 8,210 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 527%.

Coinglass data reports Ethereum open interest spiked to $18 billion.

Read Next: