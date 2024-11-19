Bitcoin Crosses $94,000 For New All-Time High, Dogecoin Back At $0.40, Ethereum Flat: 'Short-Term Price Action Unpredictable,' Say Analysts

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, with Bitcoin recording a new all-time high at $94,040, according to Coingecko data.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $93,312.89 +2.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,122.39 -0.3% Solana SOL/USD $243.76 +2.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4053 +10% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002537 +4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 102.3% and daily active addresses up by 13%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 8,261 to 11,812 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 192%.

Coinglass data reports 98,554 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $289.96 million. Open interest spiked to $59.3 billion.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bonk BONK/USD $0.00005573 +14% Hedera HBAR/USD $0.1378 +13.5% Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD $1.17 +12.8%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing all-time highs of $94,000, crypto trader Jacob Canfield predicts a minimum target of $97,000.

$BTC – A breakout fom our ascending triangle above here should give us a minimum target of $97,000. pic.twitter.com/PLtKTWEmlz — Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) November 19, 2024

Crypto trader More Crypto Online hopes that Bitcoin can move forward toward $95,000 and then maybe $97,000. On the other hand, the trader remains cautious suggesting this could be a corrective range. He believes the structure lacks clear direction and momentum and is therefore very fragile.

Santiment data noted that with Bitcoin peaking to all-time highs, whale transactions and retail FOMO could make the "short-term price action unpredictable, but the long-term indicators for Bitcoin looking quite sound."

It also added that in any long-term bull market, dormant coins continuously moving back into circulation.

🥳 Bitcoin has officially made a new all-time high, scraping as high as $93,850 on Coinbase at the time of this writing. Whale transactions and retail FOMO may make the short-term price action unpredictable, but the long-term indicators for BTC (and therefore, crypto) look quite… pic.twitter.com/Ae5qtdU8QN — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 19, 2024

Image: Shutterstock