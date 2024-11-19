Bitcoin Crosses $94,000 For New All-Time High, Dogecoin Back At $0.40, Ethereum Flat: 'Short-Term Price Action Unpredictable,' Say Analysts

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 19, 2024 3:18 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 3.5% higher to $3.1 trillion.
  • One trader sees a breakout to a minimum target of $97,000 while another sees current structure lacking clear direction.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, with Bitcoin recording a new all-time high at $94,040, according to Coingecko data.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $93,312.89+2.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,122.39-0.3%
Solana SOL/USD $243.76+2.9%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4053+10%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002537  +4%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 102.3% and daily active addresses up by 13%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 8,261 to 11,812 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 192%.
  • Coinglass data reports 98,554 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $289.96 million. Open interest spiked to $59.3 billion.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bonk BONK/USD $0.00005573+14%
Hedera HBAR/USD $0.1378+13.5%
Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD $1.17 +12.8%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing all-time highs of $94,000, crypto trader Jacob Canfield predicts a minimum target of $97,000.

Crypto trader More Crypto Online hopes that Bitcoin can move forward toward $95,000 and then maybe $97,000. On the other hand, the trader remains cautious suggesting this could be a corrective range. He believes the structure lacks clear direction and momentum and is therefore very fragile.

Santiment data noted that with Bitcoin peaking to all-time highs, whale transactions and retail FOMO could make the "short-term price action unpredictable, but the long-term indicators for Bitcoin looking quite sound."

It also added that in any long-term bull market, dormant coins continuously moving back into circulation.

