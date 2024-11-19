BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options On Nasdaq Rack Up 9-Figure Trading Volume In First Few Hours: 'Seems Very Bullish,' Says Analyst

NASDAQ began listing options on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT today, a move that is expected to revolutionize how institutional investors engage with Bitcoin BTC/USD, providing them with a regulated and accessible avenue to hedge positions and generate yield.

What Happened: According to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, options volume for IBIT exceeded several hundred million by mid-day, with most of them betting on rising Bitcoin prices.

A few hundred million so far in options volume on $IBIT (a ton for Day One).. here's a rank of the contracts by volume, it's almost all calls. Seems very bullish, esp the Dec20th C100, which is basically betting price of btc will double in the next month. pic.twitter.com/R6HB7OMUla — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 19, 2024

The availability of options on IBIT brings a significant development to the U.S.-based Bitcoin ETF landscape, where BlackRock's IBIT stands out as the only ETF listed on NASDAQ.

Options, as derivatives, allow investors to buy or sell IBIT shares at a predetermined price within a specified period, enabling both leveraged bets and effective hedging strategies.

On Nov. 18, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $255 million, with BlackRock’s IBIT accounting for $89.3 million and Fidelity‘s FBTC contributing $59.9 million.

In contrast, Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETFs faced a net outflow of $39 million.

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) on Monday confirmed its readiness to clear these options, completing the final regulatory step required for their launch.

IBIT, having gained earlier approval, is expected to lead the market by one to two days over competing ETFs.

This early launch advantage underscores BlackRock’s strategic positioning in the crypto-linked financial products sector.

Why It Matters: According to QCP Capital, this development is likely to attract institutional investors who face restrictions in accessing native crypto options markets like Deribit.

"This could provide the foundation BTC needs for a move higher," QCP noted, highlighting the potential impact of options trading on Bitcoin's price dynamics.

The introduction of IBIT options also shifts the role of traditional Bitcoin exposure vehicles like MicroStrategy MSTR.

Historically used as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure due to its substantial BTC holdings, MSTR options may see reduced reliance as traders transition to ETF-based options.

Similarly, CME futures, a staple in institutional Bitcoin strategies, could experience a decline in usage.

Options on IBIT offer a more cost-effective and flexible hedging mechanism, potentially compressing arbitrage spreads while opening avenues for sophisticated strategies.

As institutional interest grows, the Bitcoin derivatives market is expected to see enhanced liquidity, improved efficiency, and increased complexity.

The derivatives market for traditional assets often grows to be 10-20 times the size of the underlying asset's market cap.

If Bitcoin derivatives follow a similar trajectory, the listing of IBIT options could significantly expand the reach and functionality of Bitcoin-linked financial products.

Bitcoin's price remains in a tight consolidation just below its all-time high of $93,400, signaling a healthy pause in the market.

Illia Otychenko, Lead Analyst at CEX.IO told Benzinga that this consolidation, paired with consistently higher lows, positions Bitcoin for a potential breakout above $93,400, which could mirror its December 2020 rally dynamics.

While 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs are currently on the U.S. market, IBIT's listing on NASDAQ uniquely qualifies it for options trading.

The SEC's approval of these options, alongside rule changes for other ETFs on NYSE and Cboe, highlights the evolving regulatory landscape for Bitcoin financial products.

