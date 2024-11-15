Viral Baby Hippo MOODENG Makes New All-Time High, Could Follow Shiba Inu's Run, Trader Predicts

MooDeng MOODENG/USD, the meme coin named after the viral baby hippo, has surged to a new all-time high on Friday, with traders predicting more exchange listings and price upside to come.

What Happened: The meme coin made a new all-time high of $0.67 in early Friday trading, before a slight retrace in the afternoon.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend MooDeng MOODENG/USD $0.596 $596 million +25.6% +98.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002354 $13.9 billion -6.3% +26% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $3.57 $3.6 billion -9.9% +58.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Bluntz sees MooDeng “ready for that all-time high break,” while another crypto trader highlighted MooDeng's promising performance, drawing comparisons to Shiba Inu's meteoric rise.

You are not even slightly ready for what is about to come for #moodeng! Moo Deng vs. $SHIB@MooDengSOL@moodengx pic.twitter.com/0PLd6WQQp9 — Retards and Degens (💎,💎) (@RetardsAndDegen) November 15, 2024

Another trader, Burning Kitty, noted that MooDeng is gaining traction among Solana meme coins, ranking 10th in Binance perpetuals trading volume, just behind Peanut The Squirrel PNUT/USD. It is followed by Dogwifhat WIF/USD.

Grey BTC emphasized the shift towards organic meme coins with real communities, suggesting that MooDeng could thrive in this trend. He warned against "VC-backed coins," claiming they often face significant post-listing declines

Community News: Centralized exchange OKX announced the listing of MooDeng on Friday.

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

