Elon Musk's Hedgehog Meme Coin 'SHRUB' Outpaces Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Gains, Surges 3,000% In A Week

Shrub SHRUB/USD, the new pet of Elon Musk‘s family, is trading more than 3,300% higher in seven days as whales keep accumulating the meme coin following a Musk tweet.

What Happened: In a tweet on X on Nov.3, Musk responded to a user asking about his hedgehog pet with the words "her name is Shrub, the hedgehog."

The meme coin has surged to a valuation of over $100 million since.

Onchain Lens data showss major crypto figures, including Andrew Kang and Cobie, having taken sizeable stakes in SHRUB.

Kang purchased 991,433 SHRUB for 65 Ethereum ETH/USD, valued at around $208,000. Cobie also bought in, exchanging $16,400 in ETH and other assets totaling $57,700 for SHRUB tokens.

Shrub has outperformed the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki in terms of seven-day gains.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Shrub $0.1956 $186 million +44.6% +3,278% Floki FLOKI/USD $0.0002379 $2.3 billion +2.4% +65% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3957 $58 billion +0.9% +104% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002516 $14.8 billion -2.7% +32.7%

Trader Notes: Andrew Kang tweeted, "Any animal Musk mentions turns into gold," adding "Elon's Dog, Elon's Squirrel and Elon's Hedgehog."

Another trader called SHRUB "the next Floki of this cycle."

CryptoChief added that SHRUB could soon hit a $200 million valuation, stating, "Elon's narratives are going crazy… a 20x to FLOKI valuation is within reach."

Crypto trader Han Ji Ahn believes Kang, who is a top crypto trader, is not mad to make significant investments in SHRUB. He concluded, "He knows something you don’t know."

Added another 75k to the top of $SHRUB



