'Pepe's Best Friend' Brett Guns For Shiba Inu's, Dogecoin's Rival Dogwifhat With 14% And Coinbase Listing Speculation

Brett BRETT/USD, the meme coin dubbed ‘Pepe’s best friend,’ is rallying, with traders speculating a Coinbase listing might be in the making.

What Happened: Brett is competing with several medium-sized meme coins, which have all seen strong rallies in light of Bitcoin breaking new all-time highs.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Brett BRETT/USD $0.146 $1.46 billion +14.3% +57.8% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $3.95 $3.95 billion +8.0% +67.4% Popcat POPCAT/USD $1.76 $1.76 billion +8.7% +15.2% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00002203 $22 billion +17.3% +109%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Crash believes Brett has the potential to overtake Dogwifhat, which is already listed on Coinbase, forecasting that Brett could reach two to six times WIF's current valuation.

Another trader, Momin, noted Brett's proximity to its all-time highs and speculated that, following Coinbase's recent addition of two meme coins, Brett could be next.

Crash agreed, anticipating increased speculative interest in Brett as Coinbase's next listing.

Another trader, Composite Trader, described Brett's pattern as one of the strongest accumulation charts, saying that a rounded-bottom formation, with no residual demand or sell-side liquidity, signals a bullish trend and a possible breakout.

He predicts it is time for Brett to complete its beta train duty and the "range will break towards the upside and will start to trend to new highs."

Community News: Alchemy Pay recently added Brett to its on-ramp, enabling fiat purchases. During the last week, RocketX Mega DEX also listed Brett, offering trading pairs with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and over 20,000 tokens across 170+ blockchains.

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock