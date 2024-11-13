Silk Road Creator Ross Ulbricht Awaits Trump's Promised Pardon For Bitcoin-Aided Crimes: 'See The Light Of Freedom At The End Of The Tunnel'

Ross Ulbricht, the creator of the online illegal drug marketplace Silk Road, thanked those who voted for Donald Trump for his cause, hoping that the President-elect would commute his sentence

What Happened: On Tuesday, Ulbricht, who has been serving a double life sentence since 2013 for his part in creating the infamous darknet website, wrote on X, “Immense gratitude to everyone who voted for President Trump on my behalf. I trust him to honor his pledge and give me a second chance.”

Ulbricht hoped to see the “light of freedom at the end of the tunnel” with Trump’s elevation as president.

Immense gratitude to everyone who voted for President Trump on my behalf. I trust him to honor his pledge and give me a second chance.



After 11+ years in darkness, I can finally see the light of freedom at the end of the tunnel. Thank you so much, @realDonaldTrump 🙏 — Ross Ulbricht (@RealRossU) November 12, 2024

See Also: Elon Musk Says The ‘Prophecy Has Been Fulfilled’ — Peanut The Squirrel-Themed Meme Coin Spikes 11%

Why It Matters: Ulbricht’s optimism stemmed from repeated assurances by Trump’s repeated assurances during election campaigns that he would pardon Ulbricht if voted back to power.

“And if you vote for me, on Day One, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht," Trump said during the Libertarian National Convention in March.

Trump's remarks were seen as a bid to court Libertarian voters, who have long lobbied for Ulbricht's release.

Polymarket bettors placed 77% odds in favor of Trump pardoning Ulbricht in the first 100 days of his administration.

The Silk Road website was created in 2011 and was eventually shut down by the FBI in 2013 after Ulbricht’s arrest. The platform was the hotbed of the illegal trade of heroin, cocaine, LSD, and other drugs, all by paying in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Photo Courtesy: Phil Pasquini On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: