Much Wow! Dogecoin Is Now Larger Than Ford, Adidas, Lululemon, Roblox: 15 Companies Worth Less Than Meme Crypto

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring in price and valuation, up more than 80% in the past week and setting new 52-week highs.

With the latest push in valuation, Dogecoin passed the valuation of some well-known global companies.

What Happened: Dogecoin was created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, meant as a joke and as a satirical coin to mock Bitcoin BTC/USD.

While Dogecoin trails Bitcoin in value at $47.7 billion to $1.72 trillion based on current market capitalizations, the accomplishments of increasing that much in value are no laughing matter.

With its current market capitalization of $47.7 billion at the time of writing, Dogecoin would rank as the 428th largest company in the world, according to companiesmarketcap.com.

Here is a look at some well-known companies that are worth less than Dogecoin is Monday:

Occidental Petroleum OXY : $47.6 billion

: $47.6 billion Volkwagen VWAGY : $46.3 billion

: $46.3 billion Nasdaq NDAQ : $45.7 billion

: $45.7 billion Keurig Dr Pepper KDP : $44.9 billion

: $44.9 billion Ford Motor Company F : $44.7 billion

: $44.7 billion Heineken HEINY : $44.1 billion

: $44.1 billion Kroger KR : $43.2 billion

: $43.2 billion Adidas ADDYY : $42.5 billion

: $42.5 billion Honda Motor Company HMC : $42.5 billion

: $42.5 billion Delta Air Lines DAL : $40.9 billion

: $40.9 billion Kraft Heinz Company KHC : $39.4 billion

: $39.4 billion Lululemon Athletica LULU : $39.1 billion

: $39.1 billion Yum! Brands YUM : $38.2 billion

: $38.2 billion 7-Eleven : $37.3 billion

: $37.3 billion Roblox Corporation RBLX : $35.7 billion

There you have it, 15 companies you've likely heard of now worth less than Dogecoin. Years ago, it was likely unimaginable that the joke cryptocurrency would become larger than companies like Ford and Adidas, but here we are.

What's Next: The cryptocurrency sector has been enjoying a surge in valuation and interest since the 2024 election with Dogecoin far from the only cryptocurrency trading higher.

Bitcoin hit several new all-time highs on Monday and is currently trading over $87,000.

Dogecoin hit a one-year high of $0.3278 on Monday and currently trades at $0.3251. While the cryptocurrency is up over 100% in the last seven days, Dogecoin trades below its all-time high which was previously set back in May 2021.

Dogecoin's current all-time high stands at $0.7376, a level reached on the same day Elon Musk appeared on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and gave the meme crypto several shout-outs.

Musk's call to be in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E. under President-elect Donald Trump has increased attention on Dogecoin.

Photo: Executium via Unsplash