Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Pitches S.H.I.B In Response To Elon Musk's Call For New Roles Recommendations In Trump Administration

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, proposed establishing a Strategic Hub for Innovation in Blockchain, or S.H.I.B., in response to Elon Musk’s invitation to pitch potential roles in the new Donald Trump administration.

What Happened: On Sunday, Kusama responded to an X post by Musk, who had asked for recommendations for roles in the new administration for consideration.

Wasting no time, Kusama, who has been aggressively trying to sell his S.H.I.B. plan to the new government, said, “I think the Strategic Hub for Innovation in Blockchain would be a good start.”

I think the Strategic Hub for Innovation in Blockchain would be a good start. Check out the Blogpost: https://t.co/pjUBcjgZJ3 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 11, 2024

For the uninitiated, S.H.I.B. is a proposal presented to the U.S. president to turn a chosen city into the “Silicon Valley of Crypto” and reinforce U.S. leadership in emerging technologies. The detailed plan included setting up the required physical and digital infrastructure, doling out economic incentives, and investing in talent development.

Why It Matters: The acronym S.H.I.B. appeared to have an uncanny resemblance to D.O.G.E, Elon Musk's intended federal department under the next Trump administration.

With Musk widely expected to bag the plump post under Trump, individuals like Kusama believe there’s room for more such inventive roles in the administration.

Meanwhile, SHIB joined the broader market rally Sunday, soaring over 12% in the last 24 hours. The second-largest meme coin was up nearly 50% over the week.

