How Late Can You Bet On The US Election Through Polymarket, Kalshi? Everything You Need To Know (UPDATED)

Prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi have surged in popularity during the 2024 election cycle. Here’s all you need to know about the betting markets on Election Day as the U.S. elects a new president, either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

A Preface: Bettors on Polymarket, Kalshi, and other websites can continue betting even after the polls close. This is different than, say, sports betting where bets are locked after the game starts.

The betting odds will constantly update as votes are counted—favorable partial results for Trump will shift the odds in his column positively, and vice versa. As the race nears being called, the odds will converge on the winner.

The U.S. election could be called on Election Day—or it could take several weeks if a close tally requires recounts. Bettors can bet on the race at any time until the outcome is resolved.

Polymarket Policy: Polymarket lays out its procedure for determining the outcome of its presidential market.

“This Presidential market resolves when the Associated Press, Fox, and NBC all call the election for the same candidate. In the unlikely event that doesn't happen, the market will remain open until inauguration and resolve to whoever gets inaugurated,” the website reads.

Kalshi Policy: Kalshi’s market is resolved when the candidate is inaugurated.

“This market resolves when a candidate (or another representative of their party) is inaugurated as President for the term beginning January 20, 2025,” its rules read. “You can cash out of your position at any point in time.”

Why it Matters: Election night may present challenges such as confusion and misinformation. Bettors are encouraged to familiarize themselves with market rules before placing bets.

According to reports, Kamala Harris's campaign and Democratic Party officials anticipate a premature victory declaration by Trump in the 2024 election and are reportedly preparing a swift response. The Trump campaign took a similar approach in 2020 during its loss to Joe Biden.

Bettors should be aware that while early results may indicate the potential direction of the race, the final outcome will not be determined until the conditions set by Polymarket and Kalshi are fulfilled.

